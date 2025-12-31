FUMOT Unveils the Tornado Box Pod: A Premium Open-System Vaping Experience Tailored for Germany

BERLIN, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUMOT, an innovative name in vaping technology, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the Tornado Box Pod, in the German market. Designed for the discerning vaper who values control, style, and quality, this open pod system combines advanced functionality with ergonomics.

FUMOT Tornado Box Pod sets a new standard with its standout visible e-liquid tank. Users can easily monitor their juice level at a glance, eliminating guesswork and ensuring a consistent vaping experience from the first puff to the last.

Powering this device is a reliable 800mAh rechargeable battery, providing extended use throughout the day. Coupled with a clear battery life indicator, vapers can precisely manage their power levels, preventing unexpected interruptions. This focus on practicality ensures the Tornado Box Pod is a dependable everyday companion.

Crafted from premium aluminum alloy, the device offers a remarkably sleek and durable feel. This lightweight yet strong construction ensures both longevity and a comfortable, portable grip.

Understanding the unique preferences of the German market, FUMOT is proud to introduce the Tornado Box Pod alongside a special line of high-quality e-liquids, crafted exclusively for Germany. These tailored flavors promise an authentic and satisfying taste journey, perfectly complementing the performance of the device.

FUMOT Tornado Box Pod represents a perfect synergy of form and function. It is the ideal choice for vapers seeking a customizable, transparent, and long-lasting vaping solution without compromising on aesthetics.

About FUMOT

Born wonderful. Live colorfully. At FUMOT, we believe every moment deserves to be vibrant. Born from the fusion of cutting-edge technology and bold creativity, our vape devices redefine self-expression through explosive flavors and dazzling designs that celebrate individuality.

For more information about FUMOT and the Tornado Box Pod, please visit https://szfumotvape.com.

Or follow the brand on social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fumotvape

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fumot_official

CONTACT: Jimmy, +86-18926082423

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853250/FUMOT_Tornado_Box_Pod.jpg