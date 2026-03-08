GAC Drives China's Auto Globalization as Overseas Sales Surge and Standardization Gains Importance

BEIJING, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 Two Sessions, Feng Xingya, a deputy to the National People's Congress and Chairman of GAC Group, submitted several proposals focusing on high-quality industrial development, the global expansion of China's automotive industry, and improvements to social wellbeing.

China's automobile industry is accelerating its global expansion after remaining the world's largest auto exporter for three consecutive years. As the sector moves from rapid export growth to higher-quality global development, GAC is emerging as one of the most prominent drivers of this new phase. GAC's overseas business recorded strong momentum in the first two months of the year. February overseas deliveries more than doubled year-on-year, surging 114%, while cumulative overseas sales for January and February increased 86% compared with the same period last year, underscoring the accelerating global demand for GAC vehicles.

GAC's regional performance highlights the accelerating demand for Chinese vehicles across global markets. In the Asia-Pacific region, overseas sales during the first two months increased 130%, with strong momentum in markets such as Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. Growth was even more pronounced in the Middle East, where cumulative sales during the same period jumped 282% year-on-year. Major markets in the region also posted remarkable gains, including 116% growth in Iraq, 420% growth in Saudi Arabia, and 336% growth in the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, in Europe, the Greek market saw terminal sales in February rise by more than 20% month-on-month, indicating improving channel operations and growing market acceptance.

At the same time, the rapid globalization of Chinese automakers has highlighted new challenges. Differences in technical standards, certification systems and regulatory requirements across global markets have significantly increased compliance costs. Industry leaders suggest that stronger cooperation and unified technical standards will be critical for the next stage of expansion. Initiatives such as global compliance databases, one-stop certification platforms and early integration of international standards into vehicle development could help streamline global market entry.

By combining rapid overseas growth with deeper localization and stronger industry coordination, GAC is helping demonstrate how Chinese automakers can transform manufacturing strength into lasting global competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928620/image_5052193_22370436.jpg