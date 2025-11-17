Get Ready to Glow: COSRX Launches Limited-Time Winter Sets for Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday

BERLIN, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the most anticipated shopping event of the year, nothing rivals Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday (November 20th – December 1st). This season, COSRX, the award-winning K-beauty brand loved by dermatologists and TikTok creators alike, introduces its ultimate repair-and-glow skincare lineup — the perfect prescription to keep skin healthy, hydrated, and radiant all winter long.

Peptides are dominating the beauty conversation — from dermatologist clinics to TikTok trends — solidifying their status as one of this year's most sought-after ingredients. But why should peptides remain a winter essential? These powerhouse amino acid chains help boost collagen, improve elasticity, and lock in hydration, targeting dryness and visible signs of aging that intensify in colder weather.

(Up to 32% OFF) The Peptide Innovation Loved in Germany — Now on Black Friday Spotlight

Powered by multi-peptide technology, COSRX's iconic Peptide duo delivers visible, all-day radiance — a performance celebrated by thousands of five-star reviews.

At the forefront is ' The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum' , recently ranked No.1 in Amazon Germany's Toner category, recognized for its 150ml value-size and lightweight formula that helps stimulate collagen production and improve skin elasticity — offering a longer-lasting glow experience without compromise.

Also topping wish lists this season is the ' Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch' , a TikTok-favorite treatment featuring a naturally pink hue derived from Vitamin B12 with no added pigments, designed to target eye bags, neck lines or any facial areas with fine lines, and flaky skin for an instant, luminous lift.





Winter is the ultimate stress test for the skin — dryness, sensitivity, and dullness all peak as temperatures drop. Leading COSRX's winter lineup is the 'Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream' , recently ranked No.1 in Amazon Germany's Prime Big Deal Days Tagespflege category for 2025 .

Beloved for its lightweight yet deeply moisturizing texture, the cream locks in hydration and restores suppleness without greasiness — leaving skin visibly smoother and more resilient against harsh winter air. Pair it with the 'Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence' formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate to calm irritation, reduce redness, and refine skin texture for a lasting, glass-skin glow.





Newly launched for the winter season, COSRX's 'The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer' debuts as a must-have defense against cold air and moisture-stripping indoor heating. Powered by a barrier-supporting blend of ceramides and panthenol, the cream reinforces moisture retention while preventing dryness from returning. Hyaluronic acid delivers an added hydration boost, while clinical testing shows the formula keeps skin hydrated for up to 200 hours — offering long-lasting comfort and resilience for sensitive or compromised winter skin.

Exclusive Sets, Unbeatable Deals

For Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, COSRX unveils three exclusive limited-time sets featuring its most-loved products — available only at special promotional prices during the event.

The lineup includes:

The Snail Duo (Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence + Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream),

(Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence + Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream), The Peptide + Snail Set (The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum + Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence), combining the brand's glow-boosting and repairing bestsellers, and

(The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum + Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence), combining the brand's glow-boosting and repairing bestsellers, and The Peptide + Niacinamide Set (The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum + The Niacinamide 15 Serum), designed to brighten, hydrate, and strengthen the skin barrier.

Exclusively on Amazon, these curated value sets bring professional-level care and visible radiance to your winter skincare routine — making it the perfect time to restock your favorites or discover COSRX's essentials.

