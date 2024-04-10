Global long-distance coach market projected to outperform GDP growth, supported by ongoing liberalisation unlocking latent demand, and premiumization, OC&C Strategy Consultants report finds

Global long-distance coach market size between EUR 70-75 billion with c.9% projected CAGR (2023-28), driven by ongoing liberalisation, addition of convenient, high-quality supply, and pricing potential

Long-distance coach market growth rates expected 4-6ppt above global GDP growth

MUNICH, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global long-distance coach market is expected to grow by an average annual rate of c.9% between 2023 and 2028, according to a new market report by OC&C Strategy Consultants. With a size of EUR 70-75 billion (2023), the global long-distance coach market is driven by several supportive macro-economic and industry-specific trends, including growing affluence and per capita spend on travel (especially in less developed markets). Furthermore, the addition of convenient and high-quality supply including the expansion of cross-country networks and fleets, connected with the introduction of standardised quality offers, unlock latent demand and drive growth in affluent regions (Europe, United States) and premiumization in developing markets.

"Long-distance coach markets have recovered above pre-COVID levels in 2023 in almost all continents and we expect growth at substantial rates in the coming years", said Jan Bergmann, Partner in OC&C's Retail & Leisure practice. "The long-distance coach market has already grown stronger than global GDP before the pandemic, and we expect this trend to continue in the coming years, supported by tailwinds from Asia-Pacific as well as Latin America and Europe."

Between 2017 and 2019, the global long-distance coach market grew at 5-6% per year, outperforming global GDP by one percentage point. For the period between 2023 and 2028, the growth rate is expected to be between 4-6 percentage points ahead of GDP growth. This increase is driven by strong projected growth in Asia-Pacific (c.12% CAGR) with a particularly positive trajectory in the Indian premium private-contract segment, while the Latin American (c.7%) and European (c.5%) long-distance coach markets benefit from better affordability versus other modes of transport (train, plane).

Particularly in Europe, expected growth is supported by improved cross-border connectivity: Long-distance coaches increase the frequency as well as consumer awareness of international travel options and cater to the consumer needs for affordability and flexibility.

