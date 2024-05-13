Godrej & Boyce eyes Europe's EV market amid rising demand

BERLIN, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, announced that its Motor Components business is targeting a revenue of 1000 Cr in the next three years, with 50% of the revenue coming from exports. As demand for electric vehicles (EVs) surges, Europe has emerged as a manufacturing powerhouse for automobiles and allied industries. Godrej & Boyce, a leading industrial manufacturing brand, is making significant strides in the European market, particularly in the realm of electric vehicle components. The Motor Components business is participating in CWIEME Berlin (Hall 1.2 Stall 12E51), to showcase its expertise in precision laminations and components for niche applications.

Godrej & Boyce has a strong footprint in the European markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. As the automotive industry undergoes a transformation driven by the widespread adoption of EVs, Godrej & Boyce is poised to meet the escalating demand for EV components. Offering a comprehensive range of laminations and components, the company specializes in tailoring its products to meet the unique specifications provided by clients. This customization necessitates a meticulous approach and advanced manufacturing capabilities, distinguishing Godrej & Boyce as a leader in delivering highly specialized components for specific applications.

Xercsis Marker, Executive Vice President & Business Head of the Motors Components business, Godrej & Boyce, said, "As the demand for electric vehicles continues to soar, particularly in markets like Germany, we recognize the immense opportunities within the automotive sector. We are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the realm of electric vehicle components. With our strong foothold in key European markets and our focus on customization, quality, and continuous improvement, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry, while maintaining our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."

In line with its commitment to quality and compliance, the company has secured essential certifications, including the VDA 6.3 Quality Management System, for the automotive industry, and the imminent IATF certification. Godrej & Boyce places a strong emphasis on research and development, driving continuous innovation to diversify its portfolio and enhance manufacturing capabilities. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements and industry trends, the company remains well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the European automotive market.

