Godrej & Boyce showcases indigenous energy-efficient solutions at Hannover Messe, Germany

~Exhibits India's effort towards energy efficiency with custom-built, innovative products on a global platform.

MUMBAI, India, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that 2 LOBs of Godrej Electricals & Electronics - Green Consultancy and Energy Management (GCEM) and Busduct – have participated in Hannover Messe, the world's largest industrial trade fair, that took place from April 17 to 21 in Germany. The company showcased two of its indigenous and innovative products at the expo.

GCEM has been working for over 15 years in the field of energy saving in air compressors and displayed its patented energy-saving product, Godrej ControlAiR IFC (Intelligent Flow Controller) - Demand Side Management Solution. This product can help save between 5 to 25% energy in compressed air utility, with a constant outlet pressure within 1 psig range. The company has conducted surveys in existing plants to predict energy-saving possibilities and has already saved millions of energy units worldwide with over 4500 installations across India, South East Asian Countries, and the Netherlands. The product was exhibited in Comvac Hall 04, Booth No. G51, which was dedicated to Compressors and Vacuum technology.

The company also showcased its Busduct product, which offers an end-to-end solution of power distribution having more than 1000 successfully completed projects across all segments including Commercial, Data center, Infra, Industrial, Power, Oil & Gas, lift Irrigation and Solar. This product was exhibited in the Digital and Energy Hall 11, Booth A82.

"Our participation in Hannover Messe was an excellent opportunity to showcase our innovative Made-In-India products to the world and seek potential dealers across the globe," said Mr Raghavendra Mirji, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Electricals & Electronics Division at Godrej & Boyce. "Our GCEM LOB of Godrej Electricals & Electronics provides sustainable solutions to industries with a core focus on improving their productivity and energy efficiency. We are confident that our products will garner interest from industry experts at the expo."

Godrej & Boyce is committed to creating sustainable products and services that contribute to a greener planet. The company's participation in Hannover Messe is in line with its vision to offer cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions to all sectors of the industry.

To learn more visit: www.godrej.com

