Gore Street Capital Successfully Completes First Close for its European-Focused Energy Storage Fund

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gore Street Capital ("GSC"), a specialised energy storage manager, with c.1.4 GW of battery assets currently under management across now three dedicated BESS funds, announces the successful first close of the GS EU Fund SCSp ("GS EU" or "the Fund"). Cornerstone commitments include the European Investment Fund and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, alongside a range of institutional, strategic, and family office entities. Gore Street is on track for its next interim closing and aims to target a final close for the fund by year-end, with a target of €500 million.

Gore Street will focus on acquiring, constructing, and managing battery energy storage projects with 80% minimum target exposure to European Union member states. As Europe accelerates toward its goals of climate neutrality and energy security by 2050 and a 55% emissions reduction by 2030, storage is essential for integrating renewables and maintaining grid stability. The retirement of fossil-fuel plants and associated grid services further increases demand for ancillary services, creating significant opportunities for batteries to fill this gap.

The Fund is well timed to take advantage of the sharp declines in battery costs, driven by technology improvements and economies of scale, reduced entry costs, and improved economics of longer-duration systems.

GS EU is classified as an Article 9 fund under the EU Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), with a core objective of supporting the global transition to sustainable, resilient energy infrastructure. The Fund is aligned with the EU Taxonomy and promotes responsible investment through biodiversity protection, ecosystem safeguards, and circular economy practices. To strengthen this commitment, Gore Street has established an Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) to govern the Fund's ESG obligations.

Energy storage is a specialist asset class that requires deep expertise to unlock its full potential. With a proven track record since 2016 and operations in the EU since 2019, GSC combines technical and regulatory insight with a pure-play strategy focused on value creation. GSC's global team of professionals spans investment, construction, asset management, and power trading, positioning the Fund to capitalise on shovel-ready projects and deliver strong returns while advancing Europe's decarbonisation goals.

Alex O'Cinneide, CEO of the Portfolio Manager, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the first close of the GS EU Fund and would like to thank our first close investors, including leading institutions, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and large strategics. We are pleased to have strong support from returning investors and are excited to welcome new investors to the GSC platform. GS EU marks our 3rd dedicated BESS fund, building on our global expertise and track record across the US, European, and Asian markets to advance energy storage as a cornerstone of the EU's energy transition. The European market is entering a period of significant growth, and we look forward to continuing to play a leading role in shaping its future."

Notes to Editors

About Gore Street Capital

Gore Street Capital was formed in 2015 as a global platform to acquire and manage renewable energy solutions. As an experienced renewable energy, infrastructure, and private equity investment manager, it supports robust business and high-performing assets that contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Gore Street comprises a diverse team of energy professionals in GB, Ireland, the US, and Japan working across finance, construction, engineering, legal, and more to support the construction and operation of energy storage systems around the world. It currently manages an energy storage portfolio of c.1.4GW located across the European, North American, and Japanese markets.

For more information, please contact:

Gore Street Capital Limited

Alex O'Cinneide / Paula Travesso / Ben Paulden

Tel: +44 (0) 20 4551 1382

Email: [email protected]