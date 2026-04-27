HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting, is launching its new Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, a new kind of ceiling light that turns overhead space into a living canvas. Powered by the industry's highest-density LED matrix, it is the first ceiling light capable of displaying figurative lighting effects, bringing a new level of detail to ceiling lighting and unlocking pixel-level creativity, expressive light art, and an entirely new way to experience light at home.

The Industry's Highest-Density LED Matrix Brings the Ceiling to Life

Govee Introduces Ceiling Light Ultra, Reimagining the Ceiling as a Canvas

Govee Ceiling Light Ultra features 616 ultra-dense independently controlled LEDs, creating the highest-density pixel foundation in the industry. This enables clearer, more detailed figurative lighting effects, transforming the ceiling into a more vivid and expressive visual space.

Govee adopts a screen-style matrix design to help visuals appear more natural and less distorted. This allows patterns, animations, and light effects to be displayed with greater accuracy, turning overhead space into a true living ceiling canvas.

High-Performance White Light for Everyday Use

Beyond its visual effects, Govee Ceiling Light Ultra is engineered to perform as a powerful everyday ceiling light. With up to 5000 lumens of brightness, it is designed to illuminate rooms up to 30 square meters, delivering stronger coverage than typical ceiling lights.

A CRI of up to 95 ensures true-to-life color accuracy, while adjustable color temperature from 2700K to 6500K allows the light to shift easily from warm evening ambiance to brighter, cooler light for daytime tasks.

Creative Lighting, Powered by AI

With Govee's AI Lighting Bot 2.0 technology, users can generate custom animated lighting effects through prompts, making dynamic light creation more accessible and intuitive. For deeper personalization, this product also offers advanced DIY tools, allowing users to create pixel-level designs, upload their own images, and unlock more visual customization.

DaySync Makes Lighting More Adaptive

Govee Ceiling Light Ultra introduces Govee's DaySync system, which automatically adjusts brightness, color, and color temperature throughout the day based on local time and daily living scenarios. It helps create a lighting environment that feels more natural, more responsive, and more aligned with how people actually live at home.

For seamless smart home integration, Govee Ceiling Light Ultra is compatible with Matter, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings, making it easy to connect with a broader ecosystem of devices and routines.

Pricing and Availability

Govee Ceiling Light Ultra is available starting today at Govee.com and Amazon, priced at €249.99.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

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