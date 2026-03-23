Govee Introduces Outdoor Chromatic String Lights Featuring the Industry's First Single-Bulb Customization Technology

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , a global leader in smart lighting, is announcing the launch of its new Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights, the industry's first outdoor string lights to feature a Single-Light Rainbow System, redefining the possibilities of customizable outdoor lighting.

Unlike the most traditional string lights that limit each bulb to a single static color, Govee's breakthrough architecture enables true multi-color gradients and dynamic lighting effects within each individual bulb. Powered by ultra-high-density LED integration and independent IC control, every bulb becomes a fully customizable canvas capable of delivering layered color transitions and fluid animations.

Industry-First Single-Light Rainbow System for True Customized Expression

Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights combine advanced light architecture with dual-layer shell design to enable true single-bulb color expression. 55 RGB LEDs are integrated within each bulb, supported by independent Uni-IC control, enabling true multi-color gradients and smooth dynamic transitions from a single light source. This architecture allows each bulb to produce rich, layered color effects, moving beyond the limitations of traditional single-color lighting.

A dual-layer shell structure enhances depth and visual balance, while high-transmittance materials ensure clarity and color richness. These combined innovations deliver a single-light rainbow lighting effect that is both technically distinctive and visually stunning.

Engineered for Permanent Outdoor Living

Designed for permanent, year-round installation, Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights feature IP67-rated protection, the highest waterproof standard in the outdoor bulb string light category.

Built to withstand heavy rain and moisture, the durable construction supports reliable performance season after season, with an expected lifespan of more than 10 years under typical outdoor conditions.

Personalized DIY Expression in Every Mode

Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights support extensive per-bulb customization, turning each light into a dynamic canvas for outdoor expression. Users can freely design lighting effects on each individual bulb, with up to three layered cycling effects to create distinctive light and shadow transitions. A proprietary group encoding algorithm enables independent bulb control for precise, flexible lighting.

Each bulb also delivers up to 240 lumens of bright white illumination, allowing seamless switching between vibrant colors and functional lighting. Smart control is effortless with the Govee Home App, voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home, and Matter compatibility—making it easy to personalize and integrate your outdoor lighting setup.

Pricing and Availability

Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights 10m are available starting today at Govee.com and Amazon, priced at €199.99.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

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