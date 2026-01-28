Hannover Medical School inaugurates state-of-the-art total-body PET/CT system to support clinical imaging and translational research

HANNOVER, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannover Medical School (MHH) held the formal opening and inaugural scientific symposium of its "Total-Body PET Center Lower Saxony" on January 23 at Medical Park Hannover. The event recognized the commissioning of a state-of-the-art total-body PET/CT system, the uMI Panorama GS, from United Imaging, and brought together clinicians and researchers to discuss emerging applications of advanced PET imaging. The event was attended by Falko Mohrs, Lower Saxony's Minister for Science and Culture, and included a keynote lecture by Professor Simon Cherry of University of California, Davis, a pioneer in total-body PET imaging.

Official launch of the first total-body PET/CT system in Germany: Professor Denise Hilfiker-Kleiner, Minister Falko Mohrs, Professor Frank Bengel and Professor Simon Cherry. Copyright: Karin Kaiser / MHH

Hannover Medical School (MHH) is a university medical center and one of Germany's leading research-intensive institutions, integrating patient care, research, and teaching. As a tertiary care hospital with a broad range of specialties, MHH develops interdisciplinary approaches to complex medical challenges. Historically, MHH has decades of experience in PET imaging and was among the first PET operators in Germany. The PET Center within the Department of Nuclear Medicine at MHH advances molecular imaging and precision diagnostics, with expertise spanning oncological, inflammatory, cardiovascular, and neurological imaging.

With the commissioning of the uMI Panorama GS, MHH becomes the first facility in Germany to operate a total-body PET/CT system of this type. The Department of Nuclear Medicine at MHH plans to deploy the system for both clinical use and research purposes. The high resolution, high sensitivity afforded by the long axial field of view and advanced time-of-flight technology will support the department's objective of developing low-dose and rapid scanning protocols for patients. The system's 148 cm axial field of view is significant as it allows for comprehensive whole-body imaging in a single acquisition. This is particularly relevant for dynamic whole-body imaging and the development of parametric imaging protocols for systematic assessment of tissue perfusion, metabolism, immune-related processes, and fibrosis, leveraging established and emerging PET tracers. Based on these, the department aims to establish system-based imaging applications focused on precision, prediction, and prevention in oncology, as well as in cardiovascular imaging, including investigations related to the myocardium.

