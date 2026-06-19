HARDHITTER Showcases Global Leading EV Charging Infrastructure Solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global energy transition accelerates, electric mobility continues to play a pivotal role in driving sustainable development. As a full-scenario EV charging solution provider, HARDHITTER will exhibit its latest innovations at Power2Drive Europe 2026, taking place from June 23–25, 2026 in Munich, Germany (Booth: B6.270G).

HARDHITTER,Providing charging solutions for all scenarios!

With over 17 years of R&D and manufacturing experience in EV charging infrastructure, HARDHITTER has expanded its footprint to 80+ countries and regions worldwide. The company has delivered solutions for more than 10,000 charging stations and 120,000 DC charging terminals, supporting a cumulative charging capacity exceeding 8 billion kWh. These achievements reflect its strong capability in delivering large-scale, reliable, and intelligent charging systems for global markets.

HARDHITTER offers a comprehensive product portfolio covering public charging networks, bus depots, logistics fleets, mining operations, heavy-duty trucking, commercial charging, and solar-storage-charging integrated systems. Its product range includes 20KW–480KW all-in-one DC fast chargers, 240KW–5MW intelligent power scheduling systems, and the world's first Megawatt-Level Automatic Charging System, providing innovative solutions for next-generation heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications.

In China, HARDHITTER holds a leading position in bus, mining truck, and heavy-duty fleet charging infrastructure, providing large-scale, mission-critical charging solutions for transportation operators, logistics companies, mining enterprises, and industrial clients.

Driven by continuous innovation, HARDHITTER has developed an advanced EV charging cloud platform, enabling real-time monitoring, remote operation and maintenance, dynamic load balancing, and energy optimization. The company holds 100+ patents and is certified by internationally recognized standards including CE and TÜV.

At Power2Drive Europe 2026, HARDHITTER will present its latest intelligent charging infrastructure and energy management technologies, aiming to collaborate with global partners and explore new opportunities in Europe's accelerating energy transition and EV charging network expansion.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hardhitter.net/

Email: [email protected]

+86 15254216758

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