Healthcare Holding Acquires Stake in Sevika Medical

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading Swiss service provider and distributor of medical technology, has expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of a majority stake in Sevika Medical AG. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA Partners.

BAAR, Switzerland, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully acquired a majority interest in Sevika Medical AG, headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Sevika Medical is a distributor of innovative orthopedic products in Switzerland, with a focus on surgical navigation, orthobiologics, sports medicine, hip arthroscopy, and infection management. Leveraging its extensive network and strong commitment to staying at the forefront of medical technology innovation, Sevika Medical serves not only as a Swiss distributor for physicians and hospitals, but also as a trusted partner and point of contact for new and innovative medical technologies entering the Swiss market.

Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, commented: "With Sevika Medical, we are establishing a new platform within Healthcare Holding Schweiz focused on orthopedics. This segment is particularly attractive to us as a provider of innovative medical technology, as orthopedics is characterized by continuous innovation and, in some cases, truly groundbreaking products that deliver better outcomes for patients. We will actively support Sevika Medical in consistently offering the latest and best solutions to the market."

Manfred Menzi, Member of the Board of Directors of Sevika Medical AG, added: "We are very pleased to have successfully completed this transaction with Healthcare Holding Schweiz just before the end of the year. They were clearly our partner of choice. Together with co-founder Luigi Bivi, we will continue to actively support the management team in driving forward the strong growth achieved in recent years. Our passion for orthopedics remains unchanged, and with a strong strategic partner at our side, we will be able to bring even more innovative products to Switzerland in the future."

About Sevika Medical AG

Sevika Medical AG distributes innovative orthopedic products in Switzerland, with a focus on surgical navigation, orthobiologics, sports medicine, hip arthroscopy, and infection management. Thanks to its broad network and strong interest in the latest developments in medical technology, Sevika Medical acts not only as a distributor for physicians and hospitals, but also as a key partner for new and innovative medical technologies entering the Swiss healthcare market.

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leverages technology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the group has been led by CEO Fabio Fagagnini.

About KKA Partners

Founded in 2018, KKA Partners is a Berlin-based lower mid-market private equity firm that invests in leading companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the so-called "Mittelstand". The Founding Partners all have a deep-rooted family and professional heritage in the Mittelstand developed over 20 years in working closely with Mittelstand companies. KKA is at the forefront of the next wave of value creation through Technology Enabled Transformation of the Mittelstand.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Managing Partners, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors.

