HEYDUDE and Fusion Shoes Resolve Footwear Design Dispute in Germany

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEYDUDE and Fusion Shoes have resolved a legal dispute before the Regional Court of Cologne concerning certain Fusion Superlight models that HEYDUDE alleged infringed on rights associated with the brand's "Wally" style footwear.

HEYDUDE is a globally recognized footwear brand known for lightweight, casual styles designed for everyday comfort. Fusion Shoes, a brand of CM Laufsteg Munchen International Brands GmbH based in Pirmasens, Germany, develops and distributes footwear across multiple markets.

"We are pleased to have reached a resolution that protects the integrity of HEYDUDE's intellectual property and reinforces the value of our brands' distinctive designs," said Beth Cooperstein, Vice President, Global Intellectual Property, Crocs, Inc. "We remain committed to appropriately enforcing our rights and supporting fair competition in the marketplace."

Under the terms of the settlement, Fusion Shoes discontinued sales of the Fusion Superlight models involved in the case in Germany as of April.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

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