How statworx and Condor are scaling AI across the enterprise

The AI consulting and development company statworx has published a new case study together with Condor, showcasing how organizations can successfully move from AI exploration to enterprise-wide AI adoption.

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a large share of Condor's administrative workforce uses AI productively in their daily work. Together with statworx, the airline has already reached a major milestone in its AI transformation. The case study provides practical insights into how organizations can successfully scale AI, embed it across the business, and translate it into sustainable business value.

AI Applications with measurable business value

Condor's AI Transformation with statworx (PRNewsfoto/statworx GmbH)

In recent months, Condor and statworx, acting as Condor's AI Delivery Partner, have developed and deployed production-ready AI applications across Customer Service, Sales, eCommerce, and Knowledge Management. The outcome: significant efficiency gains, new automation opportunities, and broad AI adoption.

One of the most impactful use cases is the automation of website content. Using generative AI, Condor has already created SEO- and GEO-optimized content for approximately 2,000 landing pages in ten languages. This reduced content production time from approximately one working day to just ten minutes per content set, while significantly increasing organic website traffic. Additional AI solutions include intelligent website search capabilities and data-driven sales processes.

"Working with statworx enabled us to turn AI from isolated experiments into tangible, value-creating business applications. What stood out most was the combination of rapid execution, clear structure, and a strong focus on business impact." Martin Albers, Head of Digital Strategy & Transformation, and Diana Tordeurs, Head of Content at Condor

AI as a strategic enterprise capability

One of the key learnings from the collaboration is that sustainable AI success depends on far more than powerful models. Long-term impact requires the right combination of technology, governance, and employee enablement. These foundations now allow Condor to continuously expand existing AI applications and scale them across additional business functions. AI is increasingly becoming a strategic enterprise capability that drives growth, improves operational efficiency, and enables data-driven decision-making.

"The biggest challenge in AI today is no longer the technology - it is scaling. Together with Condor, we have demonstrated how organizations can evolve from isolated pilot projects to AI as a strategic business capability." Dr. Vlada Pototskaia, Manager & AI Project Lead at statworx

The full case study, including additional AI use cases and detailed transformation insights, is now available for free download.

About statworx

statworx is one of the leading Data & AI consulting and development companies in the DACH region. The company helps organizations define their AI strategy, develop tailored AI solutions, and build enterprise-wide AI capabilities through consulting, implementation, and training. For more information, visit www.statworx.com.

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