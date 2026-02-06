India's No: 1 Educational Institute IIT Madras expands Global Footprint through strategic German Partnerships

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's top-ranked institution for higher education, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), has established a new entity, IIT Madras Global Research Foundation (IITM Global) with a charter to take the research and innovation ecosystem global.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (3rd L) releases a book on ‘India’s Innovation Ecosystem Going Global’ on 2 Jan at IITM, India

This new initiative was launched by Dr. S. Jaishankar, Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs, Government of India. IIT Madras through IITM Global is strengthening its presence in the EU through strategic partnerships in Germany. The initiative supports IIT Madras's vision to become the world's first multinational university.

As part of its Germany-focused expansion, IIT Madras has entered into a strategic Indo-German collaboration with Technische Universität Dresden (TU Dresden). The partnership aims to drive deep-tech innovation and research commercialization by enabling joint startup exchange, entrepreneurship programs and IP-driven technology transfer.

The collaboration seeks to build a cross-continental innovation network connecting universities, startups and industry across India and EU.

Addressing the IITM Global launch event at IIT Madras Campus on 2nd Jan 2026 Dr. S. Jaishankar said, "An IIT Madras Campus in Tanzania is a way by which Indian Foreign Policy has leveraged the capabilities of an Institution here to make a huge impact. In ten years from now, think how many Students of Africa would have passed through its portals. We are a human resource power and we should play to our strengths. We now have the capability to start doing so. When institutions of excellence in the country start going abroad, the business of foreign policy gains a huge addition to our arsenal. This is something very transformational."

Complementing this academic partnership, IITM Global has helped IIT Madras join hands with Carl Zeiss to establish Carl Zeiss' first innovation hub outside of Germany in IIT Madras. Bringing together ZEISS's global leadership in optics and precision engineering with IIT Madras's strengths in deep-tech research and entrepreneurship, the Hub will focus on joint R&D, intellectual property creation and technology translation.

Based in South India and working in collaboration with international partners, the Hub will foster close engagement between ZEISS engineers, IITM researchers and startups to accelerate innovation, build global IP pipelines and drive commercialization with worldwide impact.

IITM Global is also collaborating with Flexora on next-generation flexible electronics. The partnership focuses on developing flexible RFID antennas, advanced conductive inks and flexible sensors, along with testing these technologies in real-world environments to support future deployment.

IITM Global has been conceived as a strategic, scalable 'plug-and-play' platform that enables innovators, researchers, startups and industry partners to access global markets, capital and collaborative research opportunities.

Ranked #1 Overall and #1 in Engineering in India's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), #180 in the QS World University Rankings and #56 in the QS Asian University Rankings, IIT Madras brings a robust research ecosystem to its global partnerships.

