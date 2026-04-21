ION brings mandatory EU payee verification live at scale

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Treasury, a global provider of treasury and risk management solutions for corporations, financial institutions, and central banks, today announces the introduction of Verification of Payee (VoP) capabilities across its treasury solutions. This enables customers to comply with a major EU payments regulation as it moves into active enforcement.

Since its adoption in 2024, the EU Instant Payments Regulation has changed how payments must be processed, increasing compliance requirements on affected parties. VoP is now mandatory, requiring payment service providers and corporates to verify that a beneficiary's name matches the associated IBAN before processing SEPA credit transfers and instant payments. This represents a structural shift in payment processing, with direct implications for fraud prevention, payment controls, and day-to-day treasury operations.

ION Treasury responded early by embedding VoP capabilities into its treasury management solutions, with ITS becoming the first system in the ION Treasury portfolio live in production under the new regulation. This ensured customers could meet regulatory requirements from day one, without disrupting existing payment workflows or introducing manual workarounds at a critical point of regulatory change. Despite VoP introducing an entirely new process across banks, treasury systems, and corporates, ION customers are already live, processing high volumes of payments daily under the new framework.

Working alongside KPMG Germany, ION supported customers through rapid implementation and operational rollout at scale. KPMG Germany assisted in accelerating adoption and operationalizing VoP across multiple customers, while ION retains full ownership of the product capability and regulatory alignment.

"VoP is not just a policy change on paper — it alters how payments are authorized day to day," said Philipp Leitner, Co-CTO and Managing Director at ION Treasury. "Our priority was to ensure customers were ready early and could continue running their payment operations with confidence as regulations evolve."

"VoP required banks, treasury systems, and corporates to change established payment processes at the same time," said Nils A. Bothe, Partner, Finance & Treasury Management at KPMG Germany. "Working with ION, we aided customers in navigating that complexity and move quickly from regulatory requirement to live execution."

Germany was the first market to implement VoP under the EU Instant Payments Regulation. As adoption now expands across Europe, ION Treasury's early readiness positions customers to adapt smoothly as European payment practices continue to take hold.

About ION

ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Treasury

ION Treasury delivers unique treasury and risk management solutions to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud options. Our award-winning solutions help manage liquidity and mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risk. Together with a global community of over 1,100 clients, we are shaping the future of treasury and risk management technology. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/treasury/.

About KPMG Germany

KPMG is an organization of independent member firms with more than 273,000 employees in 143 countries and territories. In Germany, KPMG is one of the leading audit and consulting firms, with over 14,000 employees at 27 locations. Our services are structured into the business areas of Audit, Tax, and Advisory. Audit focuses on the audit of consolidated and annual financial statements. Tax encompasses KPMG's tax advisory services. The Advisory business area is divided into Consulting, Deal Advisory, and Performance & Strategy, combining our extensive expertise in business, regulatory, and transaction-related topics. For more information, visit https://kpmg.com/de/de.html

About KPMG Germany Finance & Treasury Management

The more than 60 employees in the Finance & Treasury Management department at KPMG in Germany form a strong team that has a comprehensive command of the relevant questions in corporate treasury. Our experts can support you in all aspects of treasury and financial risk management, treasury accounting, treasury tax, capital markets, working capital management and treasury IT. Our consulting approach merges our service areas closely with our implementation competencies. For more information, visit www.kpmg-corporate-treasury.de

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