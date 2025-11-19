IONOS Builds Distributed and Scalable High-Performance Networks with VyOS

POWAY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks, a global leader in open-source network operating systems, today announced the successful deployment of VyOS across the Bare Metal platform of IONOS, one of Europe's leading hosting and cloud infrastructure providers. This transformation has enabled IONOS to build a distributed, scalable, and high-performance network architecture capable of supporting large-scale workloads with improved reliability and efficiency.

Empowering High-Performance, Distributed Infrastructure

IONOS sought to move away from a traditional centralized network design that limited scalability and posed risks of service disruption. By integrating VyOS, IONOS has achieved a fault-tolerant distributed network that delivers scalability and resilience while reducing both CAPEX and OPEX.

"VyOS gave us the freedom to build a resilient, distributed network without sacrificing performance or control. We can scale to hundreds of nodes efficiently and securely," said Tomás Montero, Head of Hosting Network Services at IONOS.

Key Outcomes

Transitioning to VyOS eliminated single points of failure, resulting in improved fault tolerance and service continuity. Cost Efficiency: VyOS's open-source model allowed IONOS to eliminate the licensing overhead of traditional vendors, significantly reducing operational costs.

The Power of Open Source Networking

"IONOS's adoption of VyOS demonstrates how open-source networking solutions can rival and even outperform proprietary systems in scalability, reliability, and cost efficiency," said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. "This collaboration showcases how enterprises can leverage VyOS to build cloud-ready, high-throughput infrastructures that deliver exceptional performance and resilience."

IONOS plans to continue its collaboration with VyOS by adopting Vector Packet Processing (VPP) in VyOS version 1.5 to further increase throughput and efficiency, along with deeper orchestration integration and advanced load balancing technologies.

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is a global leader in open-source networking. With over a decade of innovation and global presence, VyOS delivers enterprise-grade routing, firewalling, and VPN solutions that empower secure, scalable, and automated networks across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments.

About IONOS

IONOS is a global leader in web hosting, cloud infrastructure, and digital services for businesses of all sizes. Supporting millions of customers worldwide, IONOS provides reliable, scalable, and secure platforms tailored to meet the diverse needs of developers, enterprises, and service providers. Its commitment to performance, data sovereignty, and sustainability makes IONOS a trusted partner in digital transformation.

