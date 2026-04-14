Ivanti Advances Autonomous IT and Security Operations with AI-Driven Neurons Platform

To empower IT and Security teams to operate autonomously, Ivanti is introducing new capabilities designed to deflect tickets, reduce risk, and strengthen the security baseline —without sacrificing control, compliance, or trust.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, a global enterprise IT and security software company, announced enhancements to the Neurons platform, focusing on autonomous IT operations, AI-driven self-service, secure cloud solutions, next–generation hardware, and expanded platform capabilities to help organizations operate more efficiently and securely at scale. With this release, Ivanti is enabling IT and security operations that can detect, decide and act autonomously—without sacrificing trust, governance or control.

The market is changing quickly, and our customers are feeling it every day—more endpoints, more complexity, higher expectations, and increasing pressure to do more – all while AI is redefining how IT work gets done. To stay ahead of these shifts, Ivanti is shifting from reactive, manual operations toward an autonomous operating model—one where endpoints can be continuously discovered, secured, patched, and supported with minimal human intervention.

"Being rooted in autonomous-by-design addresses a critical industry gap: while many tools offer visibility, they still require constant human intervention. By embedding intelligence, automation and governance directly into the Neurons platform, Ivanti enables faster prevention, resolution and compliance with significantly less manual effort," said Dennis Kozak, CEO at Ivanti. "Organizations need systems that can not only detect issues, but decide and act—securely and at scale. This release reinforces our commitment to Autonomous Endpoint Management, where the Ivanti Neurons platform brings together trusted data, intelligent automation, and governed remediation to deliver real outcomes for IT and security teams."

At the core of these updates is the Ivanti Neurons platform, which combines a unified agentic AI framework with comprehensive platform data—including discovery, IT asset management, and CMDB—providing AI–driven workflows with the accurate, trusted context required to operate reliably across complex environments.

This launch marks a pivotal step in transforming intelligence into impact, with highlights including:

Ivanti's First Agentic AI solution for ITSM : With the launch of Ivanti Neurons AI self-service agent— an employees' digital teammate —teams are empowered to shift from reactive support to context-aware, autonomous service—resolving incidents and requests from start to finish. Designed to transform traditional IT service workflows, the Agentic AI solution delivers real-time insights and remediation, enabling organizations to achieve measurable results and improved efficiency—reducing ticket volume while improving resolution speed and user satisfaction.

: Sovereign Cloud : Ivanti Neurons for MDM – Sovereign Edition - EU is purpose-built for organizations with stringent requirements for verifiability, auditability and resilience. These include public institutions, operators of critical infrastructure and companies in regulated sectors such as financial services, energy, and healthcare. The solution is particularly aimed at organizations that must demonstrate verifiable sovereignty status to maintain market access and eligibility for public tenders.

: ISA 6500 & ISA8500 with ICS 25.X : The ISA6500 and ISA8500 hardware appliances, delivered alongside Ivanti Connect Secure 25.1.2.0, marking a foundational evolution in Ivanti's secure access portfolio. Purpose–built for modern security requirements, the new appliances combine modern hardware with a significantly hardened software baseline, including secure boot, enforced SELinux policies, modern cryptography, and reduced attack surface—enabled by default. Developed on an accelerated timeline in response to global DDR4 memory end–of–life, Ivanti delivered the new hardware in months rather than years, ensuring continuity for customers while establishing a clear foundation for future secure access innovation across VPN, Zero Trust, and Network Access Control use cases.

: Patch Compliance Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management introduces Continuous Compliance, an automated enforcement framework that eliminates the gap between scheduled patch deployments and regulatory requirements. Automatically identify out-of-compliance endpoints and deploy patches out-of-band to remediate devices that missed scheduled maintenance windows, eliminating manual intervention and ensuring your organization consistently meets compliance objectives.



"Before leveraging the Ivanti Neurons AI self-service agent, our team was spending too much time on repetitive requests. Now, our team can proactively address issues and automate routine tasks - allowing us to cut operational overhead while delivering faster, more secure service to our customers," said Robert Hanson, Chief Information Officer at Grand Bank. "The tool actually takes action within the guardrails we define and has been instrumental in elevating our service quality and strengthening our security posture."

Together, these updates reinforce the Ivanti Neurons platform as the foundation for autonomous operations—where trusted data, AI–driven insights, and automated remediation work together to reduce risk and improve outcomes.

For more information, please visit the latest product release page.

About Ivanti

Ivanti is a global enterprise IT and security software company dedicated to unlocking human potential by managing, automating and protecting data and systems to empower continuous innovation. With adaptable software solutions tailored to customer needs, Ivanti empowers IT and security teams to enhance operational efficiency, cut costs and proactively mitigate security risks. At the heart of Ivanti's offerings is the AI-powered Ivanti Neurons platform, which transforms the way IT and security teams operate. By delivering unified, reusable services and tools, the platform helps ensure consistent visibility, scalability, and secure solution implementation, enabling teams to work smarter, not harder. Ivanti follows "Secure by Design" principles to provide software solutions that scale with our customers' needs to help enable IT and Security to improve operational efficiency while reducing costs and proactively reducing risk. Ivanti fosters an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are honored and valued, reflecting a commitment to a sustainable future for customers, partners, employees and the planet. Learn more at www.ivanti.com and follow us on social media @GoIvanti.

Press Contacts

Press Contact

Ivanti

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768159/Ivanti_Logo_2025.jpg