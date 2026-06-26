JMGO Extends Special Savings Beyond Prime Day with N3 Ultimate at Its Best Price Since Launch

BERLIN, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Day may be over, but JMGO's biggest summer savings continue on the JMGO Webstore through July 3. Headlining the promotion, the N3 Ultimate is now available at its best price since launch, giving projector enthusiasts another opportunity to experience JMGO's most advanced projection technology just as the tournament enters its decisive knockout stage.

JMGO N3 Ultimate: Premium Big-Screen Viewing, Effortless Setup

JMGO N3 Ultimate

Available at its best price since launch, the N3 Ultimate is now 22% off through July 3. Customers purchasing through the JMGO Webstore can enjoy an additional 10% discount with code JMGOBESTN3U, bringing the final price to €2114. Every purchase also includes a two-year warranty and a 60-day price guarantee, available exclusively through the JMGO Webstore.

When every minute counts, projector setup should not get in the way of the experience. The N3 Ultimate features the world's first 3-in-1 optical system, integrating optical zoom, lens shift and an AI-powered gimbal, allowing users to achieve an optimized image in seconds while preserving exceptional image quality. Combined with the latest MALC™ 5.0 triple-laser optical engine and up to 5,800 ISO lumens, it pairs effortless setup with JMGO's highest level of image performance, delivering exceptional brightness and cinematic detail across every scene.

More Options Across the JMGO Lineup

The N1S 4K is now available at 42% off for €749 (MSRP €1,299), combining a lightweight 2.2 kg design with a built-in 127° gimbal for flexible 4K projection indoors or outdoors.

The N1S Ultimate is now available at 46% off for €1,499 (MSRP €2,799), pairing 3,300 ISO lumens, JMGO's MALC™ triple-laser optical engine and Google TV for enhanced everyday entertainment.

Both models are available through July 3 via Amazon and the JMGO Webstore.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO is a leader in intelligent projection technology, combining innovative design and advanced imaging solutions to create immersive entertainment experiences for consumers worldwide. To learn more, visit JMGO.com