WROCŁAW, Poland, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KFB Technologies, a leading provider of vibroacoustic and environmental solutions for manufacturers including top European carmakers, has launched RAFA, an AI-powered integrated system that helps industrial companies and infrastructure operators measure their impact on the environment and manage risk.

KFB TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES AI-POWERED ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR INDUSTRY AND INFRASTRUCTURE RAFA Logo

RAFA builds on KFB's 15 years of experience in industrial acoustics, including minimizing harmful noise and vibration in factories and improving the design of products from handheld devices to heavy industrial machinery. The new system, already being implemented for clients in Germany and Switzerland, covers noise and vibration, as well as air, water and soil quality, using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to identify the sources of emissions and recommend actions to mitigate risk.

From its main locations in Wrocław (southwest Poland) and Bochum (Germany), and its technological hub in Chennai (India), KFB has worked with more than 250 international industrial clients, carrying out around 2,500 engineering and environmental projects around the globe. The launch of RAFA marks a milestone in its international development, and the company is actively seeking partnerships and acquisitions in Western Europe.

"Industrial companies and critical infrastructure operators are under increasing pressure to cut harmful emissions, including noise and air pollution, and reduce the liability risk they create," says KFB Group CEO and co-founder Filip Barański. "RAFA is an innovative operating system for managing an organization's environmental impact, bringing together measurement, analysis and management of emissions to reduce or eliminate threats. That has a direct impact on our clients' bottom line by making their workplaces safer and protecting their neighbors."

Offered through a software as a service (SaaS) model, RAFA applies machine learning and other AI technologies to provide deep and comprehensive analysis of environmental data from a range of sensors, pinpointing the causes of harmful emissions and suggesting actions to eliminate them. The system also analyzes trends over time, generating valuable insights for ESG compliance and offering recommendations for proactive maintenance.

"The integration of artificial intelligence with climate technologies transforms the way our clients gather and use environmental data, giving them a competitive edge in developing more effective and better targeted solutions," says Florian Netz, KFB Germany CEO.

RAFA draws data from local and global monitoring systems. Locally, the platform integrates existing measurement equipment with RAFA mobile monitoring stations. It combines that data with information obtained from more than 200 satellites, allowing real-time monitoring of large-scale emission areas in terms of environmental impact and investment progress.

Unlike competing solutions that monitor single categories of exposure, RAFA integrates noise and vibration with air pollution, water and soil contamination in a single system, allowing users to examine the interdependence among these factors and find holistic solutions. As part of its subscription model, KFB can integrate clients' existing sensor systems, or if needed provide all the required equipment.

"At KFB, our mission is expanding: in addition to analyzing and addressing environmental challenges, we're working proactively to prevent them before they arise," Barański said. "With this scalable suite of tools for monitoring, in-depth analysis and preparation of tailored action plans, we're helping industrial users and local authorities achieve their strategic goals for controlling internal processes and shrinking their environmental footprint."

For more information about RAFA, please visit rafa-imp.com.

About KFB Technologies:



KFB Technologies was founded in parallel in Wrocław, Poland, and Bochum, Germany, by Filip Barański and Kate Barańska in 2009, originally with the name KFB Acoustics. Rebranded in late 2025 to reflect its broader mission, the company is one of just a handful in Europe that bring together advanced acoustics and environmental engineering with AI-based solutions to create tools and methods for precisely identifying sources of emissions and designing mitigation strategies. Serving more than 250 clients in industry, transportation infrastructure and local authorities, KFB has completed more than 2,500 projects around the globe. With facilities in Poland, Germany and India, the company is preparing for further international expansion through acquisitions and partnerships. Top Polish business daily Rzeczpospolita named KFB as one of the top 12 Polish technology companies to watch in 2026.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925020/KFB_Technologies.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925021/KFB_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925019/RAFA_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Nathaniel Espino

Aldgate Strategy Group

+48 696 041 731

[email protected]

www.aldgate.pl