"Korea Night" to Bring Global Bio Leaders Together at BIO Europe 2025

– "KOREA NIGHT" Seminar and Reception Held at BIO Europe 2025 (Vienna, Austria)–

VIENNA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI), Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association (KPBMA), Korea Exchange (KRX), and Korea Institute of Toxicology (KIT) will jointly host "Korea Night" on the evening of November 3, the opening day of BIO Europe 2025—the largest biotechnology partnering conference in Europe—welcoming participants from across Europe and around the world.

“Korea Night” Poster

Since its launch in 1995, BIO Europe has become one of the world's leading biotechnology partnering events, alongside BIO USA. This year, it will be held in Vienna, Austria, from November 3 to 5, 2025, with participation expected from multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies from more than 60 countries. "Korea Night" is also expected to attract over 200 global biopharmaceutical industry participants.

To this end, this year's "Korea Night" will go beyond a simple networking reception to include seminar sessions introducing Korea's capital market and showcasing Korea's AI-driven drug discovery technologies and big data platform capabilities.

-Session 1「Korea Capital Market Spotlight」will introduce the listing process for overseas companies, including those from Europe, to list on the Korean stock market, and provide information on KOSDAQ IPO procedures, aiming to promote Korea's capital market among global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

-Session 2「Korea AI • Data Platform Collaboration Research」will highlight Korea's advanced AI technologies and innovative big data platforms, introducing Korea's AI-driven drug discovery capabilities and the current progress of big data platform development, while actively encouraging collaboration with the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

- Session 3「Korea Night Reception」will bring together key representatives from Korea and from the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, providing an opportunity to explore new business partnerships and to foster networking and collaboration.

Registration for "Korea Night" is available online (https://forms.gle/Pw9SNLVN1jQq3ATj6) until October 29 at 11:30 a.m. (KST).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807081/Korea_Night__Poster.jpg