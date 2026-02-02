Lam Research and CEA-Leti Expand Research and Development Collaboration to Advance Fabrication of Specialty Technologies

Under the agreement, Lam and CEA-Leti will explore novel multi-elemental materials and pathfinding for future fabrication processes of higher-efficiency compound semiconductors. By working with CEA-Leti, Lam strives to more quickly identify and overcome critical materials and engineering challenges, and accelerate the optimization of new fabrication solutions for future generations of Specialty Technology devices for AI and high-performance computing.

"As we enter the AI era, the opportunities for Specialty Technology are immense. This agreement enables Lam to complement its industry-leading capabilities in etch and deposition with CEA-Leti's deep expertise in device characterization to fast-track the development of new, ground-breaking advancements and future generations of more energy-efficient and higher-performance Specialty Technology devices," said Vahid Vahedi, chief technology and sustainability officer at Lam Research.

"By rapidly characterizing how new materials behave in complex device structures, we can pinpoint critical integration challenges and provide Lam with actionable feedback," said Sébastian Dauvé, CEO of CEA-Leti. "This accelerates the transition from promising process innovation to validated functionality in new generations of Specialty Technology devices — and strengthens our ability to support our industrial partners with solutions ready for industrialization."

Building on a long history of successful co-development projects, including recent work on pulsed plasma technologies, the new joint research with CEA-Leti will focus on exploring a range of new, novel materials and films for lower-power, high-performance specialty technology applications and devices. These are intended solutions for next-generation RF filters, electro-optic modulation, and quantum optics.

Lam's innovative etch and deposition technologies, including the company's breakthrough pulsed laser deposition (PLD) system, Lam Prestis™, will be integral to the research. By accessing CEA-Leti's extensive materials analysis, surface science, and device characterization and measurement capabilities, Lam aspires to better understand the impact of process developments on materials properties and device performance.

"Specialty Technologies today are found in nearly every electronic device, and their performance and power efficiency will continue to be challenged as end applications grow. We look forward to working with CEA-Leti at the leading edge of materials science, process technology, and industry-specific applications," said David Haynes, vice president of Specialty Technologies at Lam Research. "The deployment of optical devices is an area of particular excitement, especially in the field of quantum optics, where, through our collaboration with CEA-Leti, we intend to accelerate innovation to deliver breakthroughs for the next generation of devices."

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

About CEA-Leti

CEA-Leti, a technology research institute at CEA, is a global leader in miniaturization technologies enabling smart, energy-efficient and secure solutions for industry. Founded in 1967, CEA-Leti pioneers micro-& nanotechnologies, tailoring differentiating applicative solutions for global companies, SMEs and startups. CEA-Leti tackles critical challenges in healthcare, energy and digital migration. From sensors to data processing and computing solutions, CEA-Leti's multidisciplinary teams deliver solid expertise, leveraging world-class pre-industrialization facilities. With a staff of more than 2,000 talents, a portfolio of 3,200 patents, 11,000 sq. meters of cleanroom space and a clear IP policy, the institute is based in Grenoble (France) and has offices in San Francisco (United States), Brussels (Belgium), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea) and Taipei (Taiwan). CEA-Leti has launched 80 startups and is a member of the Carnot Institutes network. Follow us on www.leti-cea.com and @CEA_Leti.

Technological expertise

CEA has a key role in transferring scientific knowledge and innovation from research to industry. This high-level technological research is carried out in particular in electronic and integrated systems, from microscale to nanoscale. It has a wide range of industrial applications in the fields of transport, health, safety and telecommunications, contributing to the creation of high-quality and competitive products.

For more information: www.cea.fr/english

