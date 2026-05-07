LUYUAN Opens European R&D and Innovation Center in Munich, Anchoring Localization with "China R&D + German Engineering"

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUYUAN Group (HK.02451), a global leader in electric two-wheelers, officially announced the launch of its European R&D and Innovation Center in Munich, Germany, at the 2026 LUYUAN Overseas Partners Conference held in Shanghai. Operated by EPP Engineering, a renowned German light mobility engineering firm, the center works in close collaboration with local partners including BMW. The move marks a milestone in LUYUAN's "China R&D and supply chain + global design + local operations" strategy for the European market.

The center will focus on product development, engineering validation, and EU regulatory certification. It provides localized testing and market-access support for LUYUAN's full e-mobility portfolio, ensuring every model entering Europe fully meets local standards and customer expectations.

"In Europe, customers buy not just a product — they buy trust," said Matthias Bluemel, Founder of EPP Engineering. "Core technologies such as LUYUAN's liquid-cooled motors demonstrate the durability and reliability that European users value most. Our job is to turn strong technology into a trusted brand through rigorous local engineering validation."

"These centers are not sales offices. We are building capabilities where they matter," emphasized HU Jihong, Founder and CEO of LUYUAN Group. "The European center lives by the principle of 'technology validated in China, standards refined in Germany.' For dealers and users, that means faster response, lower risk, and consistently high-quality service."

As one of LUYUAN's six global innovation centers, the Munich hub serves as a key anchor in the Group's shift from product export to capability export. It combines China's scaled R&D and supply chain strengths with German engineering discipline and local validation systems, delivering reliable, tailored green mobility solutions for Europe.

About LUYUAN Group

LUYUAN Group is a world-leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer with core expertise in liquid-cooled motor technology and intelligent powertrain systems. Its brand portfolio includes LUYUAN and LYVA. In 2026, LUYUAN launched six innovation centers across Europe, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Africa, and unveiled a global partner network including BMW Group — accelerating its transformation from "Made in China" to a truly global ecosystem platform.

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