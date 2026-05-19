Macro Advisory Partners Appoints Wolfgang Schmidt as Senior Advisor

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Advisory Partners ('MAP'), a leading geopolitical advisory firm, has announced the appointment of Wolfgang Schmidt as Senior Advisor.

Macro Advisory Partners provides geopolitical advisory and macro counsel to decision-makers navigating shifting political, policy and economic forces. Wolfgang joins a distinguished advisory team, which includes Bruno Le Maire, former French Minister of Economy & Finance, at a critical juncture for Europe, marked by profound geopolitical complexity. MAP is delighted to add Wolfgang's deep expertise and unique perspectives to its global advisory offering.

Wolfgang is a senior German policymaker with extensive experience in European affairs, foreign and security policy, and economic statecraft. He served as Federal Minister for Special Tasks, Head of the Federal Chancellery and Commissioner for the Intelligence Services from 2021 to 2025, coordinating the work of the federal government and its three-party coalition as well as overseeing Germany's intelligence community. Previously, Wolfgang was State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance and served in the city-state of Hamburg as Plenipotentiary to the Federation, the European Union and for Foreign Affairs.

Wolfgang remarked "from defence and technology to trade and finance, today's strategic decisions are made where geopolitics and markets meet. Having spent the past years at the centre of German government, I am delighted to join Macro Advisory Partners, a leading geopolitical advisory firm. I look forward to bringing this perspective to the strategic questions that will define this decade, on both sides of the Atlantic."

Nader Mousavizadeh, MAP's Founding Partner and CEO, said of the appointment "I am delighted to welcome Wolfgang to our firm. As Germany and Europe confront a moment of profound geopolitical complexity marked by widening asymmetries, Wolfgang's deep expertise and unique perspectives will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate this critical juncture".

Wolfgang's expertise will further strengthen MAP's ability to provide valuable insights to corporations, investors and foundations at the intersection of global markets, geopolitics and government policy.

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