Maya HTT Welcomes Friendship Systems and CAESES to Expand Simulation-Driven Design and Optimization Software Portfolio

The combination brings CAESES' simulation-ready parametric geometry and optimization platform into Maya HTT's software portfolio, strengthening solutions for marine, turbomachinery, aerospace, automotive and advanced CFD-driven engineering teams.

MONTREAL and POTSDAM, Germany, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya HTT, a global provider of engineering software, simulation, AI, and digital transformation solutions, today announced the acquisition of Friendship Systems, the German engineering software company behind CAESES.

CAESES is a specialized platform used by engineering teams to create simulation-ready parametric geometry, automate design variants, and support optimization workflows. By enabling the systematic generation of design alternatives and associated simulation data, CAESES also supports data-driven engineering and physics AI enabled design workflows. The software is widely relevant to advanced engineering applications including marine, turbomachinery, aerospace, defense, computational fluid dynamics, and engineering consulting.

The acquisition strengthens Maya HTT's simulation-driven design portfolio and expands the company's ability to deliver proprietary, high-value engineering software and solutions to customers globally.

"Friendship Systems brings deep technical expertise, a strong product foundation, and a highly complementary platform to Maya HTT," said Vito Marone, Chief Executive Officer of Maya HTT. "CAESES enables engineers to explore more design options faster, connect geometry directly into simulation workflows, and turn domain expertise into repeatable digital engineering processes. It also creates a strong foundation for physics AI-enabled engineering by helping generate structured design and simulation data across large design spaces. This is exactly the type of specialized, simulation-driven technology that aligns with Maya HTT's long-term strategy."

Through the acquisition, Maya HTT will add CAESES to its growing portfolio of Maya HTT-owned software assets and expand its European footprint, with Germany becoming a stronger anchor for product-led growth. The transaction also creates opportunities to introduce CAESES into Maya HTT's global customer base and combine it with Maya HTT's expertise in thermal simulation, flow simulation, AI, engineering workflows, and advanced engineering services.

"This acquisition is an important step in Maya HTT's strategy," added Marone. "It gives us a broader proprietary software portfolio, deeper technical differentiation, and new opportunities to create integrated engineering workflows that help customers move faster from design exploration to validated performance."

Maya HTT's integration approach will focus on preserving the strengths of Friendship Systems and selectively pursuing commercial and technical synergies where they create clear customer value.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Maya HTT

Maya HTT is an engineering software, simulation, AI, and digital transformation company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company helps leading organizations solve complex engineering and operational challenges through advanced simulation, software development, industrial AI, digital twins, and product lifecycle solutions.

About Friendship Systems

Friendship Systems is a German engineering software company and the developer of CAESES, a platform for simulation-driven and data-driven engineering. CAESES enables engineers to create simulation-ready parametric geometry, automate design exploration, optimize product performance, and generate engineering data for AI-enabled workflows. The platform is used by engineering teams working in advanced design environments including marine, turbomachinery, aerospace, energy, CFD, and engineering consulting.

Media contact: Myriam Roy, Maya HTT, [email protected]