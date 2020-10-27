MessengerPeople collaborates with WhatsApp and Fact Checkers worldwide to prevent the spread of misinformation

The tool enables verified signatories of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), NGOs and media companies to use WhatsApp to determine whether information is factually true or false. Over 15,000 requests have already been checked for truthfulness via "ThatsFact."

"Giving people simple ways to get accurate, official sources of information has never been more important than in recent months. MessengerPeople's 'ThatsFact' software provides an easy way for people to submit WhatsApp messages to verified fact checkers for review, and for them to debunk any falsehoods that they find. Fact checking solutions like these are one of the most important ways of tackling the global challenge of misinformation," said Louis Moynihan, Product Business Development, WhatsApp.

Against Misinformation and Fake News

Among the first users of the software are various international IFCN verified signatory organizations, including Fact Crescendo and Newschecker (India), Newtral (Spain) and another from UK. "Because WhatsApp is the first point of contact for most users, suspicious content is reported more quickly. This helps us contain misinformation before it spreads to other platforms," says Rahul Namboori, co-founder of Fact Crescendo.

The software solution "ThatsFact" was developed by MessengerPeople especially for professional fact-checking. It enables teams to process inquiries about the truth of information via WhatsApp in a professional, scalable manner and in line with common data protection guidelines. All requests are protected by the official WhatsApp Business API.

"More than 65 billion messages are sent via WhatsApp daily – including, unfortunately some messages which contain false or incorrect information. 'ThatsFact' can support fact checking organizations as well as media companies. Publishing and news companies live on the trust of their users and their perception as a serious source. With 'ThatsFact' they can offer their readers a professional fact-checking service," MessengerPeople founder Franz Buchenberger.

About MessengerPeople

MessengerPeople is the leading software-as-a-service provider for communication via messaging apps. The innovative Messenger Communication Platform enables companies to communicate professionally with customers via WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Viber.

With the solution, more than 2,000 companies worldwide and more than 20 million end users have already taken advantage of WhatsApp and Co. for communication between companies and customers.

