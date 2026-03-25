MGI Tech Brings High-Throughput T7+ Sequencer to European Market at Analytica 2026 Debut

MUNICH, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, is showcasing cutting-edge automation and sequencing technologies at the Analytica 2026 in Munich, Germany. Making its first appearance at the trade fair, MGI is featuring advanced sequencing and automation platforms, including the new high-throughput sequencer T7+, now available to customers in Europe and Africa, and the automation workstation PrepAll, designed to revolutionize liquid handling in laboratories around Europe.

T7+ sequencer at Analytica 2026

Bringing High-Throughput Sequencing to European Labs

MGI introduced the T7+, making its global debut in September 2025 during the Future of Omics conference in Shenzhen, China. The company now makes this high-throughput sequencing platform available to customers in Europe and Africa, enabling users to process up to 112 WGS or 80 Single cell RNA-seq or 1,920 RNA-seq in one run, based on the actual operation feedback from the client. This marks the first time the full-size instrument is being shown to the European audience.

MGI's T7+ sequencing platform is fully agnostic and designed to reduce hands-on time through integrated workflow automation, while allowing users to retain their existing pipelines, tools, and data strategy.

Fang Chen, General Manager of Europe & Africa at MGI confirmed that over 40 units are installed globally since its launch and it is time to ensure customers in Europe and Africa can benefit from its performance, which integrates several steps which previously needed manual intervention.

Intelligent Automation for Labs of All Sizes

In addition, the company is exhibiting its automation platform PrepAll, which was first presented during the SLAS in Hamburg in 2025 and is now commercially available globally. The intelligent liquid handler combines key features from other MGI automation platforms in a compact design, enabling the smallest laboratories to adapt automation for their pipetting workflow.

"It is our first time exhibiting during the Analytica, and I am thrilled to present our latest innovations to the broader European community," said Fang Chen, General Manager of Europe & Africa at MGI. "We're invigorated by the diverse audience from different segments gathered here to improve their laboratory workflow solutions. Our robust sequencing technology and sophisticated automation technology is just the start, and we intend to use this trade fair in the future to provide researchers and clinical laboratories with a breath of equipment."

Visit MGI at Analytica 2026: Hall A3, Booth 317 to experience live demonstrations of the T7+ and PrepAll, and to learn more about MGI's full sequencing and automation portfolio.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. As one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers, MGI empowers global users with scalable sequencing capabilities ranging from Gb to Tb levels. MGI also stands out as one of the only providers of a full-stack product portfolio that spans three core segments: SEQ ALL (short- and long-read sequencing), GLI (Generative Lab Intelligence), and Multi-Omics. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

To learn more, please visit MGI Tech, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

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