Midea Washing Machines introduce Black Friday Shopping Deals

BERLIN, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is here—maybe your household needs a washing machine or dryer? Well, during this Black Friday sale, Midea products make a great choice.

Renowned washing machine brand Midea will officially launch its Black Friday promotions on 20 November. Midea will showcase a range of washing machines and tumble dryers tailored for German consumers, offering the year's most substantial discounts.

Midea MF10EW70BA10 Washing Machine 7kg Midea MD11EH70BD Heat Pump Dryer 7kg

Midea MF10EW70BA10 Washing Machine, 7kg

€349.99, €279.39

The best energy efficiency class A-10%: Wash economically and in an environmentally friendly way.

BLDC inverter technology: The inverter quattro motor saves up to 70% more energy and produces 10.4% less noise compared to other motors - perfect for open living concepts.

Steam Care: The steam treatment significantly reduces odors and wrinkles and thoroughly kills up to 99.9% of bacteria.

Multiple temperature options: Choose from four different temperatures to gently treat different laundry items: Cold, 20℃, 40℃, 60℃.

A flexible and appealing control panel: The Lunar Dial combination display provides intuitive and user-friendly control with a digital display.

Midea MD11EH70BD Heat Pump Dryer, 7 kg

€429.99, €322.98

Heat pump technology uses internal air circulation to gently dry clothes at low temperatures. This method not only significantly reduces energy consumption but also effectively minimizes heat damage to clothing. It protects the textile fibers and preserves their original fluffy structure.

Quick Dry 35': Fast and time-saving. Dry urgently needed clothes in just 35 minutes – ideal for synthetic fibers and delicate fabrics. This efficient method meets your laundry needs in spring and summer.

Eliminate invisible bacteria. Protect your health with germ-free drying. Activate the HealthGuard program, which increases the drum temperature to effectively kill bacteria and allergens in the fibers – for all-around hygiene protection.

Sensor-controlled drying. Intelligent detection, optimal drying. Integrated sensors optimize the drying temperature in real time, automatically adjust the drying time, and prevent over-drying – for consistently soft and comfortable clothing.

15 programs. A wide variety of drying programs, categorized by clothing type and seasonal requirements, fully meet all your needs.

The Midea MF200D86WB-14EAS 8/6kg washer-dryer

€499, €322.99

Award-winning and innovative design: The German Innovation Award-winning washer-dryer with Smart Control is an innovative addition to your home.

Save time. Have fun. The Midea 60-minute wash and dry program allows you to clean and dry up to 1 kg of laundry in a single hour.

HealthGuard for top hygiene: Level 3-certified washer-dryer from Influenc H. SteamCare and AutoClean remove 99.9% of bacteria and offer increased safety for your health.

Refresh keeps your clothes fresh and wrinkle-free: The refresh function prevents wrinkles and unpleasant odors in fabrics when clothes are left in the machine for long periods of time. The washing drum rotates every half hour and the fan circulates the air inside.

Versatile drying programs for your needs: In addition to the standard programs, there are 6 drying programs on the Midea washer-dryer, allowing you to choose different drying types for your individual needs.

Space-saving capacity without compromise: Handle large loads of laundry in a limited space without sacrificing valuable space. With a depth of only 47.5 cm, laundry care is a pleasure with this compact appliance.

About Midea:

Midea, a publicly listed Fortune 500 company with more than 190,000 employees and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances. We offer one of the world's most comprehensive product ranges in the home appliance industry: Air-treatment (commercial and residential air conditioning solutions), Refrigeration, Laundry, Large and Small Kitchen and Cooking Appliances, Water Appliances, Floor Care and Lighting.

