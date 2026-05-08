MINISFORUM and Intel to Unveil a New Chapter of Agent NAS

XIAMEN, China, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISFORUM and Intel officially hosted a joint launch event in Xiamen under the theme "Igniting Intelligent Agents, Opening a New Chapter for the Edge". MINISFORUM introduced two new Agent NAS based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Intel Core Series 3 Processors: the All-Flash S5 and 7-bay All-Flash S7.

Left 6 to Right 2: Gary Gao, General Manager, Technical Enablement Group, Intel China; Roy Jiang, MINISFORUM Chairman; Michael Jin, MINISFORUM Senior Product Director; Jiang Xue, MINISFORUM Workstation&NAS Product Director; Gai Bintao, MINISFORUM Channel Director; Emily Yeh, MINISFORUM Brand & Marketing Director

"MINISFORUM continues to expand beyond conventional compact PCs into integrated Agentic edge computing solutions. These new products reflect the company's vision for a more private, and efficient Agent AI future—where storage, compute, and intelligent agents work together," said Roy Jiang, Chairman of MINISFORUM.

A New Agent NAS Experience: Compact. Smart. Silent.

The All-Flash S5 is designed to redefine what an Agent NAS can be. It comes with five M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x1 SSD slots, delivering an all-flash architecture without the noise, or lower idle power associated with SDD-based systems. The S5 aims to attract audiences asking for an absolutely silent, beautifully designed NAS.

Compact

Built to unlock the full potential of SSD storage in a compact and sleek chassis, the S5 offers 1x 10GbE RJ45, 1x 2.5GbE RJ45, 2x USB4 40Gbps, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, and AC power input.

Smart

MinisOpenClaw is an AI agent developed by MINISFORUM, enabled with one-click installation to deliver AI assistance. It has intelligent features such as AI semantic photo search, allowing users to, "Find photos of me at the beach."

Silent

Its fanless design and all-SSD structure are central to the product concept, creating a truly silent experience ideal for home theaters, and other noise-sensitive environments. Users can enjoy the benefits of local AI computing across work, entertainment and rest scenarios, with a silent NAS placed beside the bed that delivers a completely noise-free environment when sleeping.

S7: Reimagined From Workstation to 7-Bay All-Flash Agent NAS

Also debuting at the event is a new Agent NAS configuration built on the MINISFORUM MS-03 workstation platform, as a 7-bay all-flash NAS for local AI computing and high-performance storage workloads.

It brings powerful storage expansion and high-speed connectivity. It supports up to 7 NVMe SSDs for all-flash, high-performance storage. On the networking side, it offers a highly flexible and enterprise-ready configuration, including dual 10G SFP+ fiber ports, one 10G RJ45 port, one 2.5G RJ45 port, and 2 USB4 40Gbps enabling fast data transfer, low-latency access, across a wide range of audiences, including homelabs and geeks. S7 also features a LED status display, allowing users to check information such as system status, storage activity at a glance.

About MINISFORUM:

Founded in 2018, MINISFORUM is a Global Edge Computing Solution Brand & System Integrator building edge computing devices. Its product portfolio includes Agent NAS, AI Mini Workstations, AI Mini PCs and Mini Gaming PCs AtomMan, serving more than 4 million users across 100+ countries. With a global distribution and supporting network, MINISFORUM advocates computing power equity, and extends computing power to families and businesses worldwide.

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