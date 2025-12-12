Moldovan wines conquer German retail

Award-winning quality, local varieties and competitive prices: Moldovan wines gain visibility in German retail.

CHISINAU, Moldova, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Moldova is consolidating its position in the bottled wine industry, ranking among the top 15 global exporters by volume in 2024. Exports to the German market have recorded a remarkable evolution in recent years: if until 2020 the value of sparkling wine exports was below 100,000 USD, in 2024 they reached 1.1 million USD, which represents an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of approximately 76% over the last five years. This dynamic reflects the growing interest of the German market for Moldovan wines and the ability of local producers to expand into premium and emerging segments.

Glass with red wine

Certified quality and international recognition

The competitive advantages of Moldovan producers are distinguished by concrete elements, easily verifiable by any European partner: full traceability, strict compliance with quality standards and the ability to quickly adapt to the technical requirements of modern EU trade. A relevant example is the national brand Wine of Moldova, built on the basis of an ISO 9001 certified quality management system. This certification guarantees coherent processes in promotion, services and management of sectoral programs. For European importers and retailers, it functions as a signal of professionalization at the industry level and as a guarantee that the risks related to non-compliance — be they communication, traceability or origin — are carefully controlled.

At the producer level, there are wineries that hold food safety and quality certifications recognized in European trade, such as ISO 22000, IFS Food (International Featured Standards) and BRCGS (British Retail Consortium Global Standards). For example, Radacini Wines was the first winery in Moldova to be simultaneously certified with IFS Food and BRCGS in 2020, in addition to an ISO 22000 system, which aligns it directly with the requirements of large retailers in the EU, where these standards are preferred or even required by retail chains.

Performance in international competitions reinforces this foundation: over 6,500 medals won in the last decade make the Republic of Moldova the most decorated country in Eastern Europe in wine competitions. The results are consistent: at Mundus Vini (the most important competition in Germany), producers such as Fautor, Purcari or Radacini have obtained important medals, including "Best of Show"; at the Decanter World Wine Awards, the most influential competition in the world, labels such as Negru de Purcari, Negre (Fautor) or Lupi (Gitana) usually obtain 90+ points. The Concours Mondial de Bruxelles awarded notable gold medals to Cricova, Château Vartely, Domeniile Davidescu and, in 2024, the competition session dedicated to sparkling wines took place right in Chisinau, as a significant validation of Moldova's potential.

In terms of notoriety in wine tourism, two landmarks strengthen the country's image: Mileștii Mici (the largest winery in the world, by number of bottles - over 1.5 million, in the Guinness Book) and the underground city of wine, in Cricova, with over 70 km of galleries.

Moldovan brands that are establishing themselves in German retail

Founded in 1827, Chateau Purcari is the most awarded wine producer in Central and Eastern Europe at Decanter London and among the highest rated on the Vivino platform, with an average score of 4.1 out of 5.0. Thanks to its efforts to become the most prestigious wine exporter from Moldova, it has stores in over 25 countries in Europe, North America and East Asia, including Germany.

Castel Mimi, a family winery dating back to 1893 and listed among the top 15 wine monuments in the world, is among the most beautiful wineries, specializing in still wines made from international and local grape varieties. It is taking significant steps to become a fully self-sustainable business, with 80% of its energy needs coming from renewable sources. In 2026, it will launch a limited edition of sparkling wine.

Other wineries oriented towards German retail include Fautor, Gitana, Cricova, Château Vartely, Gogu Winery or Equinox, with portfolios covering both the mainstream and premium segments.

German retail: a demanding market, but open to innovation

German consumers are price-sensitive, but their interest in products with a clear origin and local specificity is growing, and here Moldova has a competitive advantage. In parallel, it is accelerating the orientation towards organic production and sustainable practices. Wineries such as Gogu Winery, Equinox or Pelican Negru are developing organic portfolios, with certifications issued by EU accredited bodies (such as Sertifikācijas un testēšanas centrs or bio.inspecta), which can respond to the premium niche, interesting for retailers due to higher margins.

Currently, Moldovan wines are performing exceptionally well in Germany both online and offline, on specialized platforms such as Vinello or Belvini, marketplaces such as Kaufland.de or Amazon.de and in specialized or Eastern European stores (Mix Markt). Premium brands are gradually penetrating the hotel and catering industry and the upper distribution segments.

Moldovan wines have transformed from an emerging offer into an increasingly relevant category for German retail. They combine elements that are hard to find at the same time: certified quality, international awards, local varieties with a clear identity and competitive prices. Moreover, German consumers and specialized publications often note their excellent quality-price ratio. For German buyers, these advantages translate into concrete benefits: safe products that comply with EU standards, a versatile portfolio for all price segments, opportunities to diversify the range of imported wines and growth potential both on the shelf and in market share. Moldovan wines thus contribute to the dynamization of the offer and the diversification of the category on the German market.

Invest Moldova

Tel: +373 22 27 36 54

E-mail: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843682/decanter_glass_with_red_wine.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839411/5667676/Invest_Moldova_Logo.jpg