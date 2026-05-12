Monport Brings Advanced Laser Machine With The New Mega S and UV Laser Technology in Germany

BERLIN, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's laser engraving industry continues to adopt smarter manufacturing tools as demand rises for precision engraving, cutting, and marking applications. To support businesses ranging from creative workshops to industrial manufacturers, Monport is expanding its laser technology lineup with desktop CO2 laser, industrial-grade fiber lasers, and new UV laser solutions.

The expansion reflects the growing need for versatile laser engraver machine systems that can handle everything from detailed engraving to professional laser cutting workflows across different materials.

Leading the company's desktop CO2 laser machine is the Monport Mega S, an upgraded version of the Mega 70W CO2 laser machine. Built for productivity and ease of use, the system now supports external LightBurn connectivity and includes a LiDAR-based autofocus system that automatically adjusts focus for accurate engraving at speeds up to 600 mm/s.

The Monport Mega S also includes a five-minute visual light path setup, a 700 x 350 mm work area, intelligent fill technology, and panoramic camera integration to support efficient laser cutting and batch engraving projects.

Monport is also strengthening its industrial fiber laser lineup with the GT 200W Split MOPA Autofocus Fiber Laser Engraver. Developed through customer feedback, the GT series offers advanced, faster operation than the GPro series, improved heat dissipation, and precise 3D deep engraving performance for metalworking applications.

The GT 200W fiber laser supports black marking on aluminum, color engraving on metal, and thin metal cutting up to 3 mm. Enhanced autofocus and precision optics help deliver cleaner and more consistent engraving results.

Beyond CO2 and fiber laser technology, Monport is expanding into UV laser marking designed for cold marking applications. UV laser technology minimizes heat impact on sensitive materials such as plastics, glass, and electronics, helping reduce material deformation while maintaining precise engraving quality.

As Germany's manufacturing and creative sectors continue investing in modern laser solutions, Monport's broader ecosystem highlights the industry's shift toward smarter, more adaptable laser technology for engraving and laser cutting applications.

"Our goal is to make advanced laser technology more accessible, efficient, and practical for businesses of every size," said Monport CEO.

Visit Monport Laser Official Website to learn more about Monport's advanced laser engraving solution.