Monport Creative Summer Sale Brings Up Savings on Laser Machines in Germany

BERLIN, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --This summer, Monport is helping creators, makers and small businesses upgrade their workshops with professional laser technology at special prices.

Customers who purchase selected laser engravers and laser cutter machines will receive matching accessories at no additional cost, making it easier to expand their capabilities for engraving, cutting and marking projects.

Explore Monport's Summer Sale

Monport MEGAS: Designed for Creative Projects and Small-Batch Production

A key highlight of the Summer Sale is the Monport MEGAS 70W Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter, a high-performance CO2 laser machine built for creators, workshops and growing businesses.

During the promotion, the MEGAS is available for €2,599.99.

Designed to support both custom projects and small-scale production, the MEGAS combines speed, precision and automation in a desktop-friendly format. It delivers engraving speeds of up to 600 mm/s and supports cutting depths of up to 25 mm on suitable materials.

The machine features:

Automatic focus adjustment for easier setup

Intelligent batch engraving for repeated projects

Automatic filling functions to improve workflow efficiency

Advanced precision for detailed designs and branding applications

From personalized gifts and home décor to signage and business products, the MEGAS helps users move from creating individual pieces to handling larger production demands.

Learn more about the Monport MEGAS

Free Accessories Help Expand Creative Possibilities

Customers purchasing the Reno Series will receive a free rotary axis and safety goggles. The rotary attachment expands engraving possibilities for cylindrical items such as tumblers, bottles and customized drinkware, while safety equipment supports a more prepared workspace.

The promotion also includes selected fiber laser machines. Customers who purchase qualifying models can receive matching accessories at no additional cost, helping businesses explore metal marking applications with less initial investment.

With limited availability and special summer pricing, the Monport Creative Summer Sale gives German creators and businesses an opportunity to invest in professional laser technology before demand increases during the second half of the year.

The Monport Creative Summer Sale offers up to €4,700 in direct discounts on selected laser machines, along with free accessories designed to help customers start new projects and improve production efficiency.

About Monport

Monport Laser is a leading manufacturer of professional laser engraving machines committed to innovation and quality.