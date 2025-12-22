Monport Germany Prepares for Holiday with Seasonal Opportunities for Fiber Laser and CO2 Lasers

Monport laser

22 Dez, 2025, 10:52 GMT

BERLIN, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 comes to a close, Monport Laser is setting new industry benchmarks with the launch of its official Christmas Sale. Offering massive discounts of up to 65%, the company is providing German artisans, industrial enterprises, and DIY enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire premium laser technology at unbeatable prices.

Cutting-Edge Technology: From Fiber Lasers to CO2 Laser Systems

The promotion covers a wide range of high-performance models engineered for precision and durability. Key highlights include:

  • Fiber Laser Marking Machines: Top-tier models such as the GM 20W Pro, GM 50W, and the powerful GM 50W Pro are available for permanent metal marking. For industrial demands, the GPRO 60W and GPRO 100W are also significantly reduced.
  • MOPA Technology: For those requiring color engravings on stainless steel or high-quality markings on plastics, the GA 60 MOPA and GA 20W are the go-to choices.
  • CO₂ Laser Series: Versatility for wood, acrylic, and leather is provided by the proven 55W and MEGA models, along with the high-power 80W and 130W systems.

Customers can benefit from direct savings between €1,500 and €2,400 on selected bestsellers—the lowest prices of the year.

High-Value Free Christmas Gifts

In addition to the price cuts, Monport is giving away exclusive accessory bundles:

Maximum Savings via Discount Stacking

A standout feature is the "Discount Stacking" mechanism, allowing customers to layer multiple benefits:

  1. Base Christmas Discount across the entire range.
  2. Scratch Cards & Lucky Wheel: Win additional discounts of up to €500.
  3. Discount Coupons: These are explicitly combinable with sale prices, ensuring an unbeatable price-performance ratio.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a leading provider of innovative CO₂ and Fiber laser systems, making high-end technology accessible to professionals and hobbyists alike. With fast shipping from German warehouses, premier support, and a 30-day price guarantee, Monport stands for quality and security in the laser market.

The sale is live now at Monport Laser available while stocks last.

Media Contact:

Company: Monport Laser
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.monportlaser.de/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661851/monport_logo_800_800__2_Logo.jpg

