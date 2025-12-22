Monport Germany Prepares for Holiday with Seasonal Opportunities for Fiber Laser and CO2 Lasers

BERLIN, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 comes to a close, Monport Laser is setting new industry benchmarks with the launch of its official Christmas Sale . Offering massive discounts of up to 65%, the company is providing German artisans, industrial enterprises, and DIY enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire premium laser technology at unbeatable prices.

Cutting-Edge Technology: From Fiber Lasers to CO2 Laser Systems

The promotion covers a wide range of high-performance models engineered for precision and durability. Key highlights include:

Fiber Laser Marking Machines : Top-tier models such as the GM 20W Pro , GM 50W , and the powerful GM 50W Pro are available for permanent metal marking. For industrial demands, the GPRO 60W and GPRO 100W are also significantly reduced.

MOPA Technology: For those requiring color engravings on stainless steel or high-quality markings on plastics, the GA 60 MOPA and GA 20W are the go-to choices.

CO₂ Laser Series : Versatility for wood, acrylic, and leather is provided by the proven 55W and MEGA models, along with the high-power 80W and 130W systems.

Customers can benefit from direct savings between €1,500 and €2,400 on selected bestsellers—the lowest prices of the year.

High-Value Free Christmas Gifts

In addition to the price cuts, Monport is giving away exclusive accessory bundles:

Fiber Laser Deals : Every order includes Laser Protective Glasses . Selected models also come with a D70 or 80mm Rotary Axis .

CO2 Laser & Desktop CO2 Laser Models : Buyers receive a free DIY Material Kit (valued at €159.95) to start production immediately.

Maximum Savings via Discount Stacking

A standout feature is the "Discount Stacking" mechanism, allowing customers to layer multiple benefits:

Base Christmas Discount across the entire range. Scratch Cards & Lucky Wheel: Win additional discounts of up to €500. Discount Coupons: These are explicitly combinable with sale prices, ensuring an unbeatable price-performance ratio.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a leading provider of innovative CO₂ and Fiber laser systems, making high-end technology accessible to professionals and hobbyists alike. With fast shipping from German warehouses, premier support, and a 30-day price guarantee, Monport stands for quality and security in the laser market.

The sale is live now at Monport Laser available while stocks last.

Media Contact:

Company: Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.monportlaser.de/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661851/monport_logo_800_800__2_Logo.jpg