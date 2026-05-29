Monport Laser Advanced Metal Engraving Solutions for Germany with GM Pro and GT Fiber Laser Series

BERLIN, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser today announced the continued expansion of its high-performance industrial engraving lineup, reinforcing its position in the European market with next-generation fiber laser machine technology designed for precision, speed, and scalability.

Monport Laser is a global provider of laser engraving solutions, offering a full range of technologies from CO2 laser systems for wood, acrylic, and organic materials to fiber laser machines for high-precision metal marking and UV laser platforms for cold processing and ultra-fine applications across sensitive materials.

The Monport GM Pro Series fiber laser machine (20W–60W) delivers industrial performance with speeds up to 10,000 mm/s and 0.01 mm precision. It features one-touch autofocus and upgraded galvanometer optics for stable deep engraving and 3D relief work.

It also supports MOPA fiber laser configuration for color marking on stainless steel and high-contrast black marking on aluminum. The MOPA fiber laser enables precise pulse control for fine detail, smoother gradients, and wider material compatibility, making the GM Pro Series ideal for industrial traceability and branding.

Monport also introduced the GT Series fiber laser machine, the successor to the GI, GQ, and GPro platforms. Designed for upgraded performance, the GT Series integrates improved cooling systems, enhanced software compatibility, and faster processing speeds reaching up to 22,000 mm/s. Like the GM Pro line, the GT platform supports MOPA fiber laser functionality for color engraving, deep relief work, and precision metal marking.

The GT Series fiber laser machine expands industrial capabilities with thin metal cutting up to 3 mm, laser rust removal, and cylindrical engraving functions. Its improved workflow automation and autofocus system reduce setup time while increasing production efficiency for manufacturers in Germany.

Monport CEO stated they focused on performance stability, precision, and user-driven innovation. Both GM Pro and GT series platforms redefine what a modern fiber laser machine can achieve in industrial engraving environments. By enhancing these performance metrics, Monport is not just improving the product, it aims to boost efficiency, enabling users to earn more.

With robust engineering, up to 100,000-hour lifespan, and advanced automation features, Monport continues to position its MOPA fiber laser solutions as a leading choice for German manufacturers seeking efficiency and premium engraving quality.

Visit Monport Laser Official Website to learn more about Monport's advanced laser engraving solution.

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