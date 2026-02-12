MSI and Mondu Partner to Transform B2B Procurement with Flexible "Buy Now, Pay Later" Solutions

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in high-performance PC hardware and enterprise solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Mondu to launch flexible Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment solutions across its Business E-Shop.

Choose Mondu to unlock flexible payments over 30 days or 3 months with 0% interest. Scale your business and optimize cash flow now.

This collaboration empowers business clients to secure premium hardware immediately while maintaining peak financial agility. By offering a choice of Net-30 day terms or 3-month installment plans, MSI is transforming the B2B procurement experience—eliminating budget friction and optimizing working capital. This move allows enterprises to remain agile, enabling them to scale their IT infrastructure in alignment with their long-term vision despite evolving market conditions.

As B2B procurement shifts online, the demand for a seamless, "B2C-like" checkout experience has never been higher. MSI recognizes that high upfront costs often hinder businesses from upgrading critical infrastructure. By integrating Mondu, MSI eliminates these financial barriers, allowing clients to access instant, flexible payment terms through a straightforward approval process, ensuring a hassle-free journey for business clients.

Through this partnership, MSI is driving financial agility across three key industries:

Electronics & IT Services: MSI provides service providers with hardware optimized for rapid deployment and robust security. Featuring tool-less designs for effortless upgrades and simplified maintenance, these systems ensure minimal downtime and low operational overhead.

Architecture & Construction: MSI delivers specialized solutions for demanding BIM and CAD workflows. Featuring QD Premium Color with Delta E ≤ 2 accuracy, MSI monitors provide the professional-grade color fidelity essential for architectural visualization.

Fintech & Platforms: MSI offers financial professionals sleek, high-performance hardware. Featuring USB Type-C One-Cable solutions for a clutter-free workspace and rich I/O ports, these minimalist systems deliver the agility needed for complex data analysis without compromising on premium aesthetics.

"The MSI Business E-Shop is more than just a marketplace; it is a strategic growth engine for SMBs," said Tony Wang, Director of Digital Marketing and eCommerce at MSI. "By combining a seamless, one-stop procurement experience with Mondu's flexible payment solutions, we empower businesses to secure their future infrastructure today while preserving the vital capital they need to scale."

Malte Huffmann, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Mondu, commented: "In today's business environment, giving businesses the power to 'Grow First, Pay Later' isn't just convenient — it's a competitive necessity that drives growth for both buyers and sellers.

To learn more about Mondu "Buy Now, Pay Later" Solutions, visit our "Buy Now, Pay Later" Solutions page here: https://msi.gm/buy_now_pay_later_PR_DE

To explore our full range of professional monitors and performance PCs with flexible payment terms, visit MSI Business e-shop: https://msi.gm/buy_now_pay_later_PR_DE_homepage

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in AI PC, gaming, content creation, business & productivity and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, vehicle infotainment and telematics systems, and EV charger are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. Visit https://msi.gm/buy_now_pay_later_PR_DE_homepage for more information.

About Mondu

Mondu is a leading fintech offering innovative B2B payment solutions to simplify European business transactions. Focusing on flexibility, convenience, and security, Mondu is dedicated to enhancing the B2B payment experience both online and offline, supporting businesses in their growth and operational efficiency. To learn more about Mondu "Buy Now, Pay Later" Solutions, visit our "Buy Now, Pay Later" Solutions page here: https://www.mondu.ai/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888448/MONDU_PR_950x540_DE.jpg