NANOscientific Symposium Series 2025 Concludes Successfully, Marked by a Landmark Celebration of 40 Years of AFM at Stanford

Held at the birthplace of atomic force microscopy (AFM), NSS Americas honored the scientific legacy of Professor Calvin Quate while examining how AFM continues to evolve in response to modern research and industrial demands. The event brought together internationally recognized pioneers and leading voices in nanoscale science, including H. Kumar Wickramasinghe, Thomas Albrecht, John S. Foster, Dan Rugar, Oleg Kolosov, and Helen Greenwood Hansma, underscoring the depth and stature of the scientific exchanges.

The Stanford gathering also carried strong historical continuity through the participation of Dr. Sang-il Park, Founder and CEO of Park Systems, whose career began as a graduate student in Professor Quate's group during the formative years of AFM. This direct lineage—from academic invention to global industrial adoption—framed discussions that looked beyond commemoration toward the future of integrated and multimodal nanoscale metrology.

Across the 2025 series, a common theme emerged: AFM is increasingly positioned not as a standalone technique, but as a core element within broader measurement ecosystems. Discussions across regions explored how AFM is being combined with complementary optical and analytical approaches, including imaging spectroscopic ellipsometry and digital holographic microscopy, to enable correlated measurements and more comprehensive insight into complex materials and devices.

Sponsored by Park Systems, a globally recognized leader in atomic force microscopy, the 2025 NSS series reflected the company's long-standing commitment to advancing nanoscale measurement science through open dialogue between academia and industry. The role of Park Systems as a sponsor was closely aligned with the symposium's broader mission—supporting not only technological innovation, but also the global scientific community that continues to shape the future of nanoscale metrology.

Beyond the United States, NSS 2025 programs across Europe and Asia reinforced the global scope and diversity of the series. In Europe, the NANOscientific Forum held in Orsay, France, emphasized precision measurement and advanced characterization strategies within a research-intensive environment. In Korea, NSS was hosted at Park Systems' global headquarters, highlighting the close connection between academic research and high-density industrial manufacturing, particularly in semiconductor and advanced materials applications.

NSS India 2025, held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, underscored the rapid expansion of nanoscale research capabilities through broad participation from universities and research institutes nationwide, while the symposium in Tokyo, Japan, emphasized interdisciplinary exchange and long-term community building by broadening its scope beyond traditional SPM-focused topics.

With the conclusion of NSS 2025, the NANOscientific Symposium Series reaffirms its role as a global platform for sustained dialogue—connecting historical legacy with regional expertise and real-world application to shape the future of nanoscale science and advanced manufacturing. Building on this momentum, the NANOscientific Symposium Series will continue in 2026, with the next program schedule expected to be announced in March.

NANOscientific is a global community platform dedicated to advancing the nanoscale metrology ecosystem. It connects researchers, engineers, and industry leaders worldwide through the NANOscientific Symposium Series, held across major regions including the Americas, Europe, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India, as well as through the NANOscientific Magazine, which captures and extends the dialogue through research highlights, interviews, and expert perspectives.

Together, its symposium series and publication platform support open scientific exchange, collaboration across disciplines, and the continued growth of the global nanoscale research community. Learn more at www.nanoscientific.org.

