Natus introduces AVEMG innovation in launch of latest edition of Natus Elite software

While traditional, routine needle EMG workflows require extensive training for clinicians to confidently interpret the needle electrode activity via visual and sound assessment, AVEMG offers a more objective assessment using an algorithm exclusive to Natus Elite. This novel algorithm provides online quantification of the signal's key characteristics while maintaining the legacy needle EMG workflow. The result optimizes patient time and gives clinicians greater confidence in the initial routine-needle-EMG assessment.

"Our dedication to listening to customer feedback while respecting our legacy philosophy of incremental change has made Natus Elite a trusted resource in the market," said Natus Vice President of Global Marketing Jordan Grace Miller. "Even as the familiarity sustained through each generation of the software continues to provide our customers with comfort and confidence, the introduction of groundbreaking innovations like AVEMG advances our position as the global leader in EMG."

Feedback from clinicians who had an advanced opportunity to use AVEMG praised the software's consistency, objectivity, and instructional value.

"The key takeaways have been that AVEMG is fast, it makes traditionally subjective testing more objective, it is easy to use, and it has great potential as a teaching tool," said Miller. "It can take clinicians months or even years to learn to recognize sounds from traditional EMG. AVEMG speeds up the learning curve by providing visual graphs and plots that confirm what they are hearing."

Other enhancements to Natus Elite software include advanced, automated tremor analysis for movement disorders, which aligns with international trends and contributes to a more comprehensive EMG diagnostic solution. A new streaming tool provides simple and full access to neurophysiological data for high-end researchers. Ultrasound enhancements, including concurrent evaluation of ultrasound and needle EMG, plus incremental improvements of review, further improve workflows.

The familiarity and reliability of Natus Elite software allow clinicians to focus on delivering the best patient care with advanced testing capabilities. In addition to needle EMG and AVEMG, testing capabilities include nerve conduction studies, evoked potentials, and neuromuscular ultrasound.

Other exclusive features, such as HD EMG with its ultra-high resolution, and the advanced comparison tool InSight NCS, have maintained the position of Natus Elite as the industry leader.

Natus is trusted by healthcare providers around the globe as the solution source to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain and neural pathways. The best-in-class Natus solutions, including service, field support, and education, enable clinicians to advance their standard of care, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information on Natus, please visit natus.com/neuro.

