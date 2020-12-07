New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand continues to grow

Clinician choice over the tools at their disposal for procedures was highlighted as important by almost all respondents (94%), with 80% reporting they would be more likely to use a system with AI capabilities than without.[5]

Demand for endoscopy services is growing[6] and responses to the survey reflect the ongoing challenges faced across Europe with patient waiting times (19%), growing demand for procedures (17%), and detection rate of difficult-to-discover lesions (17%) identified as the most significant.[7]

Research has shown each 1 per cent increase in adenoma detection rate could mean a 3 per cent decrease in the risk of colorectal cancer[8], a disease which kills approximately 228,000 Europeans every year[9]. Clinicians demonstrated strong confidence in the ability of AI to reduce the number of missed lesions (70%) and increase diagnostic capability (72%), with over half saying it will increase confidence in clinical decision-making (58%) as well as help to standardise the practice (54%).[10]

Clinicians also recognised the broader benefits of using AI in endoscopy in terms of potential efficiencies created; almost half agreed AI will improve cost savings by reducing the number of unnecessary biopsies and surgeries (49%), and over a third said it will help to reduce waiting times for patients (34%).[11]

Mat Tallis, European Business Manager at Fujifilm EU, said:

"The survey results illustrate a significant confidence from clinicians in AI to deliver better outcomes for their patients, at a time when healthcare systems around the world are under increased pressure.

"Most recently we launched the first in our Eluxeo Ultra family of technologies, CAD EYE, a deep-learning AI technology which provides enhanced support to users of our existing Eluxeo system to deliver our most complete and comprehensive package for endoscopists."

Prof Coron, a physician in Gastroenterology and Hepatology working at the Digestive Diseases Institute of Nantes, said:

"Having had the privilege of trialling a number of different AI technologies in recent years, I am aware that not all technologies are equal. However, I can say with confidence that more advanced products like Fujifim's CAD EYE, have recognised small lesions that I, a specialist in this area for more than 20 years, otherwise would have missed.

"These survey results indicate that in time, high-quality AI will not only be desired, but seen as necessary to deliver the best care for every patient in every theatre."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About FUJIFILM Europe GmbH

FUJIFILM Europe GmbH (Duesseldorf, Germany) acts as strategic headquarter for the region and supports its group companies in Europe by formulating marketing and corporate strategies. Fujifilm entities operate in over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employ around 4,500 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. Throughout Europe they serve a range of industries including medical technology, graphic systems, electronic materials, chemicals, optical devices, recording media, and photography. Over the last decade, the company has more intensively focused on healthcare, and now looks back on over 80 years of experience in medical imaging. Today, Fujifilm provides the entire spectrum of patient care, ranging from prevention to diagnostics and therapy solutions. Today, research and development in medicine, bio-pharmaceuticals, as well as regenerative medicine are part of Fujifilm's unique portfolio.

For more information, please visit: www.fujifilm.eu

About Eluxeo Ultra

Eluxeo Ultra from Fujifilm is one of the first endoscopy platforms to detect and characterise lesions in real-time. It enhances our existing Eluxeo system by incorporating CAD EYE, our powerful AI technology to deliver a comprehensive package for endoscopists. This is just the first addition to the Eluxeo Ultra family of technologies. The Eluxeo Ultra platform will accommodate a range of future tools and technologies as they evolve, so Fujifilm's best endoscopy system for patients today, will remain so tomorrow. The Eluxeo Ultra platform was presented at 'Endoscopy On Air', the virtual platform for education, live streaming and debates on the latest innovations in Endoscopy.

[1] SERMO survey of 300 clinicians, data on file (October 2020)

[2] SERMO survey of 300 clinicians, data on file (October 2020)

[3] SERMO survey of 300 clinicians, data on file (October 2020)

[4] SERMO survey of 300 clinicians, data on file (October 2020)

[5] SERMO survey of 300 clinicians, data on file (October 2020)

[6] Srivathsan Ravindran et al, National Census of UK endoscopy services in 2019 (2019), BMJ, https://fg.bmj.com/content/early/2020/06/24/flgastro-2020-101538 (accessed on 20/11/2020)

[7] SERMO survey of 300 clinicians, data on file (October 2020)

[8] Douglas Corley et al, Adenoma Detection Rate and Risk of Colorectal Cancer and Death (2014), The New England Journal of Medicine, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4036494/ (accessed on 20/11/2020)

[9] Jolanta Gore-Booth et al, New Colorectal Cancer Guide (2020), Digestive Cancers Europe, https://www.digestivecancers.eu/new-colorectal-cancer-guide/ (accessed on 20/11/2020)

[10] SERMO survey of 300 clinicians, data on file (October 2020)

[11] SERMO survey of 300 clinicians, data on file (October 2020)

Emma Wray, [email protected], 07771 101514

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358168/Fujifilm_Eluxeo_Ultra.jpg

SOURCE Fujifilm