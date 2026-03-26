No Limits, Just Beginnings: NAVEE Enters a New Performance Era in Germany

Strategic brand transition marks the cultural launch of NAVEE's next growth chapter in its fastest-growing European market.

MUNICH, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Who We Are & What We've Achieved

NAVEE is an international electric mobility brand specialising in high-performance e-scooters and smart mobility solutions. Built on real-world urban usage, NAVEE has rapidly expanded across Europe, with Germany emerging as its fastest-growing market.

With over $450 million invested in R&D and six patented core technologies—including advanced suspension, range optimisation, and charging systems—NAVEE is evolving from a commuter-focused brand into a performance-driven mobility company.

NAVEE X Lennart Karl

Why Lennart Karl & What It Means

NAVEE announces Lennart Karl as its official Brand Ambassador for Germany. At just 18, Karl represents a new generation—dynamic, precise, and boundary-breaking.

This partnership is not a typical endorsement. It signals a structural brand transition. Karl's mindset—"every milestone is the beginning of the next challenge"—perfectly reflects NAVEE's philosophy: No Limits, Just Beginnings. Together, they represent a shift toward performance, ambition, and long-term commitment in Germany.

New Products & What's Coming Next

Following its CES 2026 showcase—including high-performance and all-scenario mobility solutions—NAVEE is preparing to launch its next-generation e-scooter lineup in Germany.

The portfolio addresses diverse urban needs:

XT5 MAX: urban SUV-style versatility

UT5 MAX: acceleration and power control

NT5 MAX: endurance and stability

N65i II: lightweight agility for dense cities

These products reflect NAVEE's focus on capability—power, control, and adaptability across real-world environments.

Easter Deal & Retail Availability

To celebrate the upcoming launch, NAVEE will introduce a special Easter promotion (details to be announced). At the same time, new models will become available both via NAVEE's official channels and through MediaMarkt stores across Germany.

Munich Launch Event – 1 April 2026

NAVEE will officially unveil its new lineup and German market roadmap on 1 April 2026 in Munich. Media and guests will have access to product test rides and interviews. For more information and updates, please visit https://naveetech.de/pages/navee-munich-launch-event

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