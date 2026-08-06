Norlase Expands European Footprint with Direct Commercial Operations in Germany

Names Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Wolfgang Dalhoff as Senior Sales Manager to Drive Regional Growth

BALLERUP, Denmark, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norlase, a global ophthalmic laser manufacturer developing next-generation laser solutions for the treatment of retina and glaucoma disorders, today announced it is transitioning to a direct sales and support model in Germany, appointing Wolfgang Dalhoff as Senior Sales Manager, Germany, to lead the effort.

The move reflects Norlase's broader strategy of building closer, local relationships with retina and glaucoma specialists who rely on its technology, providing a direct line to the company for service, training, and clinical support. Establishing direct commercial operations in Germany strengthens Norlase's ability to respond quickly to clinical needs and deliver consistent, hands-on support as adoption of its laser platforms continues to grow.

"Going direct in Germany is a natural next step in our growth across Europe," said Oliver Hvidt, CEO and Co-Founder of Norlase. "It allows us to build the same close, responsive relationship with German retina and glaucoma specialists that we've established in our other direct markets. Wolfgang brings deep experience in ophthalmic laser technology and a strong understanding of the German market, and we're confident he'll help our customers there get even more value from our technology as we continue to grow."

Mr. Dalhoff brings more than 25 years of experience in technical sales and clinical application support across ophthalmology and optical technology, including prior roles at Ellex Deutschland GmbH, where he supported the clinical use of therapeutic laser technologies such as YAG, SLT, and retinal laser systems, and, most recently, at Teleon Surgical GmbH.

With this transition, Norlase expects to deepen its relationships with ophthalmologists in Germany and continue building the kind of direct, in-market presence that has supported its growth in the United States.

About Norlase

Norlase develops next-generation laser solutions for the treatment of retina and glaucoma diseases. Founded in Denmark, Norlase is made up of worldwide industry experts in ophthalmology, laser technology, medical device development, and customer care. Norlase is on a mission to improve practice efficiency, patient care, and physician convenience for ophthalmologists worldwide. Norlase's product portfolio includes a range of first-to-market, highly ergonomic, ultra-compact and portable laser photocoagulator systems. The company has developed and introduced the first pattern-scanning, integrated laser and LIO system, LYNX, and continues to evolve innovation and ingenuity for ophthalmologists worldwide.

Levi Hall, [email protected]