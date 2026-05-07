NetsPresso® integrated into Mobilint NPU products — delivering AI model optimization and deployment environment alongside hardware

Mobilint MLA100•MLA400-based cards and servers adopted as core NVA hardware platform — jointly targeting edge-based video AI market

Nota AI expands NetsPresso® supply spectrum from mobile and data center to edge AI deployments

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI (CEO Myung-su Chae), a specialist in AI model compression and optimization, announced that it has signed an agreement with Mobilint, a high-performance AI semiconductor (NPU) company, to supply AI optimization technology and establish a strategic partnership.

This agreement was pursued to combine Nota AI's proprietary AI model compression and optimization software capabilities with Mobilint's leading NPU hardware design expertise, with the goal of jointly building high-performance, low-power solutions for the global edge AI market.

Nota AI Signs AI Optimization Technology Supply and Strategic Partnership Agreement with Mobilint Accelerating Commercialization of On-Device AI on Domestic NPU Infrastructure

Under the agreement, Nota AI's advanced AI optimization technology will be applied to enhance the usability of Mobilint's NPU product lineup, including the MLA100 and MLA400. Mobilint will adopt Nota AI's AI model optimization platform NetsPresso® under a license agreement and integrate it into its NPU products, enabling end users to receive AI models that have been compressed, quantized, and optimized for their target hardware environment.

Through this collaboration, Mobilint will be able to offer its NPU customers not only hardware, but also AI model optimization and deployment capabilities in a single package. The practical value of high-performance AI semiconductors is maximized when diverse AI models can run stably and efficiently on the target hardware. NetsPresso® is set to serve as a core software layer that enhances AI model inference performance and execution efficiency within Mobilint NPU-based environments.

Nota AI also expands the hardware ecosystem supported by NetsPresso® into the domestic NPU space through this partnership. The company plans to explore running its vision AI solution NVA (Nota Vision Agent) on Mobilint's MLA100 and MLA400-based cards and servers, and to pursue expanded business opportunities in edge-based video AI markets including industrial safety, intelligent transportation systems, smart city, and security surveillance.

NVA is a vision-based AI solution applicable to video data monitoring across areas such as industrial safety, intelligent transportation systems, smart city, and security surveillance. Nota AI will verify NVA's feasibility and performance on Mobilint NPUs, and plans to pursue joint marketing activities and commercialization outcomes on a phased basis.

This collaboration is significant in that a domestic AI optimization software company and a domestic AI semiconductor company are combining their respective core technologies to realize on-device AI solutions deployable in real industrial environments. NetsPresso® will enhance the AI model execution efficiency of Mobilint's NPUs, while Mobilint's hardware will serve as the execution foundation for deploying Nota AI's NVA in the field.

Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI, said, "This collaboration marks an important milestone for Nota AI's optimization technology to expand its commercialization footprint within the domestic AI semiconductor ecosystem," adding, "By establishing an environment where NetsPresso® can optimize more AI models faster on Mobilint NPUs, we look forward to building tangible commercialization cases that demonstrate the power of combining domestic hardware and software."

Dongjoo Shin, CEO of Mobilint, said, "This partnership will serve as a catalyst for accelerating the practical commercialization of on-device AI on domestic NPU infrastructure," and added, "By combining Nota AI's model optimization technology with our hardware, we will work to reliably deliver high-performance, low-power AI services across diverse industrial environments."

Meanwhile, this agreement further broadens Nota AI's AI model optimization technology supply footprint. Nota AI has also supplied NetsPresso® technology to global semiconductor IP company Arm and Samsung Electronics' next-generation mobile AP Exynos 2600 in a consecutive contract win, and applied its AI optimization technology to Furiosa AI's high-performance NPU RNGD (Renegade), steadily expanding its presence across mobile and data center domains. This agreement with Mobilint extends the commercialization spectrum of NetsPresso® into edge AI field deployment, following mobile and data center.

Nota AI will continue to expand partnerships with AI semiconductor companies, strengthening its optimization technology capabilities to enable AI models to run efficiently across diverse hardware environments.

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