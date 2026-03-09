Nota AI to Showcase End-to-End On-Device AI-from Edge Optimization to Real-World Industrial Deployment-at Embedded World 2026

Over 40 AI models lightweighted and optimized across more than 100 devices; technologies adopted by global leaders including Samsung and NVIDIA

Live demonstrations of LLM and computer vision models running in real time on Qualcomm and Arm hardware, alongside a Device Farm exhibit showcasing edge AI optimization capabilities

Real-world applications of NVA (Nota Vision Agent) in safety, security, and smart city operations; VLA research recognized at ICLR and AAAI highlights Nota's technological leadership

SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, an AI optimization technology company, announced that it will participate in Embedded World 2026, taking place March 10-12 in Nuremberg, Germany. At the event, the company will present the full lifecycle of on-device AI-from model optimization to deployment in real-world industrial environments.

Embedded World is one of the world's largest exhibitions and conferences dedicated to embedded systems, bringing together approximately 1,000 exhibitors and more than 30,000 industry professionals. Global semiconductor, software, and mobility companies including AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm participate in the event. Through its exhibition, Nota AI will showcase how AI models are optimized through NetsPresso® and deployed across a wide range of global hardware platforms before being implemented in real industrial environments.

At the event, Nota AI will demonstrate how semiconductor companies can rapidly optimize high-performance AI models for their chips using its AI model optimization platform, NetsPresso®. The company has accumulated extensive expertise in lightweighting and optimizing AI models—from small language models (SLMs) to large language models (LLMs) and vision-language models (VLMs). To date, Nota AI has successfully compressed more than 40 AI models while maintaining performance and has deployed its optimization technologies across over 100 hardware devices.

Nota AI's AI lightweighting and optimization technologies have already been recognized in the global market. The company recently supplied AI optimization technology for Samsung Electronics' Exynos 2600, where the technology serves as a core component enabling mobile on-device AI capabilities. Nota AI has also maintained ongoing technology collaborations with global semiconductor companies including Qualcomm and Arm. At Embedded World, the company will present live demonstrations showing both computer vision models and large language models running in real time on these hardware platforms, highlighting AI performance in edge environments.

Nota AI will also showcase a Device Farm, featuring a collection of hardware platforms optimized by the company over the past decade. Visitors will be able to explore a range of chipsets from major global semiconductor companies running AI models optimized with Nota AI's technology, demonstrating the company's experience in optimizing more than 100 hardware platforms over the past ten years.

In addition, Nota AI will introduce real-world solutions that combine AI models with hardware optimization in on-device environments. Through its video analytics solution NVA (Nota Vision Agent), Nota AI has delivered technologies across industries such as safety monitoring, security, and smart city operations in collaboration with global partners including NVIDIA. At the booth, the company will demonstrate real deployment cases including selective video monitoring, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and industrial safety monitoring.

Nota AI will also present its latest research achievements recently accepted at ICLR 2026 and the AAAI 2026 Foundation Model Workshop. Both studies focus on improving the efficiency and reliability of vision-language models (VLMs), highlighting Nota AI's technological capabilities across the broader physical AI landscape-from vision-language models to vision-language-action (VLA) systems.

During the exhibition, Tae-Ho Kim, CTO & Co-Founder of Nota AI, will host mini sessions at the booth to present the company's AI lightweighting and optimization strategies and share real-world cases of applying Nota AI technologies to global semiconductor platforms. The sessions will provide insights into Nota AI's approach to efficiently running AI models on edge devices and the company's technological differentiation.

"Nota AI has continuously advanced lightweighting and optimization technologies that enable AI models to run efficiently across more than 100 types of hardware without being limited to a single device architecture," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. "Through Embedded World, we look forward to sharing how our technologies operate across diverse global hardware environments and how they are being applied in real industrial settings."

Nota AI will offer complimentary Embedded World visitor passes to attendees who pre-register through the company's official website and visit the Nota booth (Hall 5, Booth 5-422).

