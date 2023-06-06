nShift: Poor delivery and returns options mean 82% of customers abandon shopping carts

New nShift offering for small and mid-size businesses helps turn deliveries into growth and compete with the biggest firms

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 70% of consumers prefer to shop with independent retailers rather than big online marketplaces.[1] But despite this preference, they will not compromise on the speed or quality of the delivery experience.



nShift, the global leader in delivery management software, is announcing a new end-to-end suite that will enable small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) to turn fulfilling deliveries into an opportunity to differentiate and build customer loyalty.

The offering comprises checkout, delivery management, and from Q3 2023, enhanced returns capabilities. Together, these enable retailers to offer a compelling customer experience, provide a range of delivery options for domestic and international shipping, manage inventory more closely, and digitize returns processes.

Research has found that offering a choice of shipping options, transparent pricing, and clear and easy returns procedures all contribute to higher conversion rates and long-term customer retention. Too often customers abandon their shopping carts due to: excessive "hidden extra" costs like shipping (stated by 48% of shoppers), slow deliveries (22%), and unsatisfactory returns policies (12%).[2]

The service can be set up in less than an hour, offering low-cost access to:

An end-to-end delivery management capability – a highly integrated suite that tracks each order from the website checkout to the customer's doorstep, and back again (if necessary)

– a highly integrated suite that tracks each order from the website checkout to the customer's doorstep, and back again (if necessary) A self-service platform for international growth – with preconfigured connections to leading carriers in each target market, and the means for businesses to add their own and make changes when needed, giving small retailers and web shops the infrastructure to compete in new markets

– with preconfigured connections to leading carriers in each target market, and the means for businesses to add their own and make changes when needed, giving small retailers and web shops the infrastructure to compete in new markets Automated returns – enabling customers to easily request returns, and generate shipping labels, directly within the retailer's website or app (from Q3 2023)

– enabling customers to easily request returns, and generate shipping labels, directly within the retailer's website or app (from Q3 2023) Seamless integration with all leading ecommerce applications – including shopping carts, marketplaces, and payment platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Klarna, and Bol.com

– including shopping carts, marketplaces, and payment platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Klarna, and Bol.com Increased use of low-emissions deliveries – "badges" at checkout help customers clearly identify delivery options with the smallest carbon footprint, helping retailers minimise their environmental impact

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO of nShift, said: "The delivery experience is critical to shaping customers' overall perception of a retailer or webshop. Yet to date, growing businesses have few options available that can support that experience from end to end.

"We've drawn on our global leadership in delivery management to develop a suite designed with smaller companies in mind. It's quick and easy to implement, provides all the key capabilities businesses need, and has been designed from the ground up to provide an exceptional experience for customers."

Find out more about nShift's SMB offering - https://nshift.com/solutions/last-mile-delivery-management

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

