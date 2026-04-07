NX Germany Opens Dresden Branch to Step Up Support for Semiconductor, Other Growth Industries

TOKYO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH & Co. KG (hereinafter "NX Germany"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., opened a new branch in Dresden, Germany on Wednesday, April 1 to strengthen its logistics service infrastructure -- centered on air and ocean freight -- for customers in the semiconductor industry as well as in high-tech, machinery, automotive, trading, retail and other sectors.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image: Members of the Dresden Branch and Sales Team

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-IMO0-ecH4-z6CPA58ROpDHMRyalOXeE/view?usp=drive_link

The state of Saxony, where Dresden is located, is known as one of Europe's leading hubs for the semiconductor and other advanced technology industries, and has attracted numerous global companies from these sectors. With investment in high-value-added fields becoming increasingly active in recent years, logistics demand is expected to grow still further. In light of this business environment, NX Germany has designated the region a strategic hub with high growth potential and established the Dresden Branch to provide prompt and detailed proposals and support from a location close to customers.

The Dresden Branch will primarily handle air and ocean freight, meeting global transport needs not only within Europe but also across Asia, North America, the Middle East and India. High-value-added logistics services will be provided in particular to industries such as semiconductors that demand high-quality control by combining locally-based sales and customer support with the NX Group's global network.

The NX Group will continue fulfilling the diversifying needs of customers around the world and contributing to society through logistics.

Profile of Dresden Branch

- Name: Dresden Branch, Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH & Co. KG

- Address: Hermann-Reichelt-Strasse 3, 01109 Dresden, Germany

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/