Original Software joins IFS partner program to help customers reduce cloud ERP change risk

Research highlights growing demand for modern testing as IFS customers accelerate cloud adoption

LONDON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

ERP testing experts, Original Software, today announces that it has joined the IFS ISV Partner Program, bringing its AI-powered testing platform to the global ecosystem of IFS Cloud customers, partners and system integrators.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the IFS community, as research conducted during a recent Original Software webinar revealed that 53% of IFS customers are currently running on-premise environments, but expect to move to IFS Cloud within 24 months, while a further 47% are already operating on IFS Cloud.

The research also highlighted the need for a more modern approach to testing. Despite accelerating cloud adoption, 92% of respondents still rely on manual testing methods such as Excel spreadsheets, email chains and screenshots, with only 8% using dedicated testing tools.

Notably, none of the respondents reported using automated testing solutions.

As organizations embrace more frequent cloud updates and continuous software change, manual testing approaches are increasingly unable to keep pace, creating greater risk around upgrades, business continuity and compliance.

Carl Andrews, CEO of Original Software, said, "Joining the IFS Partner Program is a natural next step for us. Cloud ERP has transformed the pace of software change, but many organizations are still relying on testing processes designed for a different era. Too often, critical testing is managed through spreadsheets, email chains and screenshots, making it difficult to keep pace with continuous updates."

Welcoming the partnership, Thusitha Gunaratne, Vice President, Product & Partner Strategy at IFS, said: "Original Software's code-free, AI-led testing platform is a strong addition to the ecosystem, supporting our customers as they implement, upgrade and continuously evolve their IFS Cloud environment."

"Customers moving to IFS Cloud need confidence that critical business processes will continue to work after every update. Our platform enables business and IT teams to test faster, reduce risk and embrace continuous change without the overhead of traditional automation," added Andrews.

About Original Software

Original Software's AI-powered Enterprise Software Testing Platform enables organisations to deliver business-critical software changes faster and with greater confidence. Its platform supports user acceptance testing, test automation, regression testing and process documentation across enterprise applications, helping businesses reduce risk, improve quality and increase operational efficiency. Customers have reported reducing testing effort by 90%. Find out more at https://originalsoftware.com