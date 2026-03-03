oToBrite Showcases Automotive-Grade Vision-AI Solutions at embedded world 2026 as Physical AI Market Expands

HSINCHU, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following CES, 2026 is emerging as a pivotal year for Physical AI as robots and unmanned vehicles move toward scalable real-world deployment. At embedded world 2026, oToBrite will showcase its automotive-grade Vision AI solutions for autonomous robots and unmanned vehicles, delivering reliable perception and localization for real-world applications.

As deployment expands from indoor to complex indoor–outdoor environments, automotive-grade reliability is becoming essential to ensure stable performance across diverse operating conditions.

oToBrite will present its automotive-grade Vision-AI solutions at the embedded world 2026.

According to the Physical AI Market Size, Share & Forecast 2026–2035 report by Acumen Research and Consulting, the global Physical AI market is projected to reach approximately USD 6.44 billion in 2026 and grow to USD 82.79 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8%. The report identifies computer vision as the largest and fastest-growing technology segment, driven by advancements in robotics, edge AI, and the expanding use of autonomous capabilities in real-world environments.

To address growing demand for robust vision-based perception in Physical AI applications, oToBrite will highlight its automotive-grade camera modules and system-level solutions for autonomous robots and unmanned vehicles. The company's 1–8 MP GMSL2 camera modules are manufactured in compliance with IATF 16949 standards and meet IP67/IP69K protection ratings, offering dust and water resistance along with long-distance, low-latency image transmission suited for harsh outdoor environments.

Its Visual-Inertial Odometry (VIO) camera module integrates an IMU and a Kalman filter to mitigate vibration-induced image drift and enhance localization and pose estimation stability in dynamic and uneven outdoor environments.

At the system level, oToSLAM integrates four automotive-grade surround-view camera modules with a single ECU, enabling high-precision localization and real-time 3D environmental perception in complex outdoor environments. In addition, the oToAdapter-GMSL-AGX-Orin and oToAdapter-GMSL-Orin-Nano multi-camera developer kits for NVIDIA Jetson platforms support up to eight and four GMSL2 camera modules, respectively, delivering up to 275 TOPS and 67 TOPS of AI performance for synchronized multi-camera processing.

Together, these offerings span from automotive-grade camera modules and multi-camera system integration to advanced perception technologies, forming a comprehensive vision technology stack to support the continued growth of Physical AI applications. All products will be showcased at embedded world 2026, Hall 2, Booth 2-313.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920942/oToBrite_EW2026.jpg