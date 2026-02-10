Partner Property Consultants Welcome Dervis Göksal as New Director in Hamburg, Germany

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

"We're thrilled to welcome Dervis to Partner. His expertise and strong understanding of the market will be instrumental as we continue to grow our brand and expand our services in Germany and beyond." - David Linkson

Partner Property Consultants announces that Dervis Göksal has joined the firm as Director, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in real estate transactions, technical due diligence, and advisory services. Over the course of his career, Dervis has supported transactions totaling more than €10 billion across a wide range of asset classes, with a particular focus on existing buildings.

Dervis strengthens Partner's growing presence in Germany, supporting investor clients through complex transactions by coordinating multidisciplinary teams and translating technical considerations into clear, actionable insights for decision-makers.

Dervis spent nine years at CBRE, where he focused on technical due diligence and transaction consulting for national and international clients. In addition to his technical responsibilities, he emphasized client satisfaction, long-term relationships, and collaboration across business lines to curate the right expertise and approach for each project.

Most recently, Dervis served as Managing Director of a Germany-based consultancy, where he led teams, managed complex projects, and held C-level responsibility for firm operations. He also brings deep experience in energy and sustainability, having contributed to the development of a green rating methodology for existing buildings used by major global market participants.

"I joined Partner because of the opportunity to support the firm's growth in Germany while working with a team that genuinely prioritizes client needs," said Dervis. "Partner's focus on excellence, collaboration, and practical solutions aligns closely with how I approach transaction and advisory work. I'm especially excited to work with David and the broader PPC team to support our clients and their goals."

Dervis holds a Diplom-Ingenieur (Graduate Engineer) degree in Architecture from Hochschule für Angewandte Wissenschaften und Kunst (HAWK), University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Buxtehude, Germany.

