Power World Live from Munich: The Next Generation of Carbon-Neutral Heating Infrastructure

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power World, a pioneer in sustainable heating technology, announced its new generation of carbon neutral heating infrastructure at Intersolar Europe 2026. Under the theme "Smart Heat Pump Solutions for the Solar Age," the company is showcasing how smart heat pump solutions integrate with solar energy to decarbonize residential and commercial buildings.

A Market at an Inflection Point

Residential heat pump sales across 11 European countries rose 17% year over year in Q1 of 2026. In France, Germany and Poland, growth averaged 25%.

At Booth B5.555, visitors will experience live demonstrations of next generation heat pumps featuring AI driven smart controls, seamless solar integration, low GWP refrigerants, and plug and play connectivity for retrofits.

Numbers Behind Carbon Neutral Heating

Solar integrated heat pumps can achieve up to 53.9% higher annual COP compared to conventional designs, while reducing lifecycle costs by 20% and cutting CO2 equivalent emissions by 47%. PV assisted heat pump installations have demonstrated greenhouse gas emissions reductions of 65 to 84%.

Power World is moving beyond the standalone heat pump. The next generation of carbon neutral heating infrastructure is a fully orchestrated energy system: solar, storage, and smart heat pumps working as one. Power World's solutions turn surplus solar kilowatts into carbon free kilowatts of heat, slashing both energy bills and CO2 emissions.

A Strong Policy Tailwind

Heating accounts for 40% of final energy use in the EU. Replacing all existing gas boilers with heat pumps could yield up to 191 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent savings annually, reducing residential emissions by up to 66%. Power World's integrated approach aligns heat pump operation with peak solar hours, reducing grid stress.

About Power World

Power World is a global innovator in smart heat pump technology. With over 22 years of engineering excellence, the company has delivered thousands of high efficiency systems across Europe and Asia. Power World maintains a 5,000 sqm training center and warehouse in Germany, holding Keymark and ERP certifications. Power World offers future proof energy solutions for residential and light commercial applications, accelerating the transition to a decarbonized heating grid. See Power World before you sign your next OEM/ODM partner.

Event Details

Exhibition: Intersolar Europe 2026

Location: Messegelände, 81823 München, Germany

Booth: Hall B5, No.B5.555

Dates: June 23–25, 2026

For detailed technical specifications and additional product information, visit: https://www.powerworldhp.com/

Contact: [email protected]