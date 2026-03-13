ProColombia: Colombia Exceeds USD 30.5 Million in Business Expectations Following Tourism Promotion Agenda in Berlin and Warsaw

MADRID, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia, the Land of Beauty participated in ITB Berlin 2026, Germany's leading tourism trade fair and one of the most important events in the international tourism sector, facilitating 416 business meetings in Berlin as well as strategic discussions with key players in the German and European tourism markets.

Kolumbien übertrifft 30,5 Millionen USD an Geschäftserwartungen nach seiner Agenda zur Tourismusförderung in Berlin und Warschau

As an extension of this European agenda, ProColombia organised for the first time a Tourism Promotion Day in Warsaw, Poland, which hosted an additional 187 meetings with central market stakeholders. In total, these activities amounted to 603 business meetings in the region, resulting in projected business expectations of USD 30,543,500.

Commenting on these results, Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, stated that they confirm the confidence and growing interest of the international market in Colombia's tourism offerings. The Colombian delegation demonstrated that the country is a visible and highly competitive destination while remaining strongly committed to sustainability. The diversification of activities in Berlin, together with the strategic conclusion of the agenda in Warsaw, allowed Colombia to continue positioning itself globally as the "Land of Beauty."

The Colombian Ambassador to Germany, Yadir Salazar Mejía, emphasised that the presence at ITB 2026 helped strengthen Colombia's ties with such an important and strategic market as Germany. Six of the country's tourism regions were represented by delegations from 27 leading companies, which particularly highlighted Colombia's biodiversity. This was supported by a dynamic promotional campaign targeting travel agencies, potential new travellers, and visitors from Germany.

The Colombian Ambassador to Poland, Assad José Játer Peña, highlighted the success of the event in Warsaw: "I am extremely pleased with the success of this meeting, held on 6 March in Warsaw, which brought together 12 leading Colombian tourism companies and ProColombia with more than 60 representatives of the Polish tourism sector. This event confirms Poland's growing interest in Colombia as a diverse, sophisticated, and opportunity-rich destination. Poland is today one of the European markets with the greatest potential, featuring a dynamic economy, increasing international openness, and a tourism sector increasingly interested in long-haul experiences, premium products, and incentive travel. Strengthening the tourism relationship between our countries therefore represents a strategic opportunity for both nations. We will continue working to bring Colombia closer to Poland and to consolidate an ever-closer, more productive, and promising relationship between our countries."

Colombia participated in ITB Berlin 2026 with a delegation of 27 entrepreneurs. In the German capital, the country generated business expectations of USD 22,295,900, the Colombian stand was visited by companies from 58 countries.

As part of this initiative, ProColombia also developed a highly effective marketing plan in Berlin, reaching over 1.9 million contacts. A branded bus displaying the official country image toured key points across the city, generating more than 120,000 contacts. In addition, the country brand was featured on 12 digital screens at Friedrichstraße Station, reaching over 554,000 people. Furthermore, the campaign was activated in 45 premium hotels, resulting in an additional 1.25 million contacts.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933451/ProColombia.jpg