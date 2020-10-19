ProColombia: The Colombia Investment Summit closed with 2,198 business meetings and reported investments of US $1.34 billion

MADRID, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 3,200 attendees took part in the investment summit's academic session led by ProColombia and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism.

The Colombia Investment Summit's 2,198 business meetings have finished, marking the end of the sixth edition of the most important foreign direct investment summit in Colombia, which resulted in 15 declarations for investment projects—worth US $1.34 billion—whose development will create more than 3,000 new jobs in Colombia, according to investors.

The monetary value of the projects increased by 34% compared to 2019 and by more than 300% compared to 2018, when declared investments reached US $440 million.

"These are very satisfactory results; the Colombia Investment Summit is an event that continues to captivate the interest of investors around the world. This year, our academic session had 3,205 attendees—three times more than last year—including 1,085 investors from 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It resulted in 15 investment declarations worth US $1.34 billion as well as 2,198 business meetings, which we hope will lead to the development of new projects in the short and medium term, thus contributing to our economy's reactivation and growth," stated Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

According to Santoro, the declared investments will impact sectors such as industry 4.0, agribusiness, chemicals and life sciences, real estate, manufacturing, equity funds, renewable energy, and BPO in regions such as Atlántico, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Cundinamarca, Bolívar, Risaralda, and Bogotá.

The 2,198 business meetings were held with 335 companies and projects based in Amazonas, Atlántico, Antioquia, Bolívar, Boyacá, Caldas, Casanare, Cauca, Cesar, Córdoba, Cundinamarca, Huila, Magdalena, Meta, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Quindío, Risaralda, Santander, Sucre, Tolima, Valle del Cauca, Vichada, and Bogotá.

SOURCE ProColombia